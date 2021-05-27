Man and woman in Fulton arrested as part of ongoing drug investigation

A man and woman from Fulton are arrested as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. The Fulton Police Department says it obtained a warrant to search a home in the 5000 block of Oak Lane Wednesday morning. After serving the warrant, Tesha Lindstedt, 23, was arrested for unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Christopher Larue, 53, was arrested on the same charge, as well as possession of a controlled substance.