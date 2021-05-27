Cancel
Trial date set for Medicaid expansion lawsuit

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 28 days ago

A trial date is set for a lawsuit seeking to expand Medicaid coverage under a voter-approved constitutional amendment. The case will be heard June 18 by Circuit Judge Jon Beetem. The lawsuit seeks an order for the Missouri Department of Social Services to allow newly-eligible Missourians to enroll and receive coverage starting July 1. It’s possible a ruling could be issued before that date.

www.kjluradio.com
