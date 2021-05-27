Cancel
Garnet Valley, PA

District 1-6A: No. 18 Garnet Valley stuns No. 2 Plymouth-Whitemarsh

By Kev Hunter
papreplive.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH MEETING >> Ryan Wootten got things started for Garnet Valley and he surely finished them, Drew Van Horn made the “biggest play of the year,” and the 18th-seeded Jaguars scored a major upset in the second round of the District 1-6A Playoffs, stunning No. 2 Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-3. “This was huge for us. We started out pretty slow during the season and we bonded as a team and are really playing well,” said Wootten.

papreplive.com
