‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ newcomer Falynn Guobadia has opened up about her split from husband Simon, who is now engaged to Porsha Williams. Falynn Guobadia has spoken out in the wake of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Porsha Williams, 39, getting engaged to her ex Simon Guobadia. The reality TV star sat down for a candid interview with Adam Newell on June 11, and addressed the rumors surrounding the trio. Falynn and Simon announced their split in April, saying that “after two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways.” Just one month later, Porsha told fans that she and Simon were engaged. When asked if she placed any of the blame on fan-favorite Porsha for her and Simon’s divorce, Falynn replied, “No.”