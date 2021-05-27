Love To See It: Michelle Williams Shares Intimate Audio From Destiny’s Child ‘Check In’ Group Calls In Honor of New Book ‘Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life–And Can Save Yours’
Michelle Williams has been very vocal about her struggles with depression and promoting mental health awareness, and making sure to "check in" on your friends, family, and loved ones. The singer announced months ago that she was releasing a new book 'Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My