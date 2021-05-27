Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Love To See It: Michelle Williams Shares Intimate Audio From Destiny’s Child ‘Check In’ Group Calls In Honor of New Book ‘Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life–And Can Save Yours’

jojocrews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Williams has been very vocal about her struggles with depression and promoting mental health awareness, and making sure to “check in” on your friends, family, and loved ones. The singer announced months ago that she was releasing a new book ‘Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My...

www.jojocrews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Michelle Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Checking In#Cooking#Family Fun#Real Love#Family Time#Destiny S Child#New Music#Clips#Audio#Bookshelves#Mental Health Awareness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental Healthcheddar.com

Grammy Winner Michelle Williams Discusses New Book on Depression and Mental Health

Grammy award winning artist and advocate for mental health Michelle Williams joined Cheddar to dish on her new book titled "Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life and Can Save Yours". Williams dives into the trials she faced before and after being diagnosed with depression and the importance of having a circle of support. "What is a safe friend? A person who won’t be so judgmental but will hold you accountable. A friend who can help walk you through some of your toughest moments," she said.
Mental Healthhypefresh.co

“Destiny’s Child” Michelle Williams Encourages Fans To Seek Help

It’s one thing to admit we’re suffering. However, it’s entirely another to ask for help. Former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams encourages fans to seek help when dealing mental illness. Like so many celebrities, the singer has suffered from depression since her early teens. After receiving the help she needed, she’s making it her life’s work to assist others searching for guidance and help. Even as the month of Mental Illness Awareness comes to a close, it’s not too late to talk to someone.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's Jake Edwards breaks silence following his split from Sophie Guidolin in emotional video... as he confirms he stepped away to 'get help' which 'probably saved my life'

Married At First Sight's Jake Edwards has broken his silence after seeking help for his mental health following an 'extremely difficult' two months. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old shared an emotional video update with fans from a wellness retreat, after stepping away from the limelight for weeks following his very public split from Sophie Guidolin in May.
MinoritiesPosted by
People

Rina Sawayama Shares How Drag and Queer Creatives Saved Her: My Team Is a 'Lovely Queer Family'

Rina Sawayama is one of the next queer artists set to make it big in mainstream pop, but her path to stardom has been anything but easy. In speaking with Billboard as the covergirl for their pride issue, Sawayama, 30, shared that while she studied at the University of Cambridge's Magdalene College, it was a "horribly patriarchal" environment and often felt isolated as a Japanese-British person. However, she found solace with other queer creatives on campus.
Mental Healthwfxb.com

How a SafeTALK Could Save Your Life or Someone You Love

Gloria Rendon is a mental health counselor and founder of A Palm State of Mind, a partnership to help educate communities on issues we all face like substance use and mental health issues like suicide. She shares the importance of having conversations about mental health and how the community can participate in a SafeTALK forum June 17. There is also a night out with the Pelicans September 4, 2021 that benefits addiction recovery and treatments. For more information, or to have a conversation about your concerns click here for the A Palm State of Mind website. You can also find Gloria on Instagram.
MusicKTVB

New Music Releases June 11: Lorde, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Bo Burnham and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lorde officially returned from her musical hiatus with her first new song in three years, kicking off the Solar Power era with the item's titular track, a boppy summer jam. Migos reteamed to give us a third serving of Culture, with features from Cardi B, Drake, Future and more. And Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her recent success (including how she is "the sh*t, per the Recording Academy") in a brand new single, "Thot Sh*t."
TV & VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Woman shares 11 crucial safety tips that can potentially save someone’s life

The onus of women's safety should be on men. It is their behavior that needs to be discouraged, shamed, and policed. The stark reality for gender and sexual minorities is that they are constantly targeted and attacked. A YouGov poll revealed that 86 percent of women aged between 18 and 24 have been the victim of sexual harassment, reported The Guardian. Spencer Barbosa, an 18-year-old TikTok-er from Canada shared a video on safety tips that one can incorporate into their personal lives and many could relate to the thinking and thanked her for the ideas. She's a content creator, entrepreneur, and an actress, reports Bored Panda. She has more than 3.5 million followers on the platform and garnered more than 121 million likes.
Theater & Danceeastlothiancourier.com

Dancing queen Arlene Phillips made dame in birthday honours

A staple of the worlds of dance, theatre and television, former Strictly Come Dancing judge and choreographer Arlene Phillips has been made a dame. Recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to dance and charity, Phillips, 78, first found fame when she created the provocative dance group Hot Gossip in 1974.
Moviesgranthshala.com

Blake Lively on Her First Movie, ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’

Although Blake Lively had a small part in his father’s move, the Sandman, back in 1998, her first official job was portraying Bridget Vreeland Women’s Association of Travel Pants. In the film, Lively played the role of a talented and courageous football player who was still coping with the death of his mother. Incidentally, Lively’s real-life father, the late actor, Ernie Lively, also portrayed his father in the film. but how was it for gossip Girl The alum is all set to star in such a big film for her first project, and how did the mother of three book her role?
Musicsoulbounce.com

Mariah Carey Reunites With Jam & Lewis For ‘Somewhat Loved’ As They Prep Debut Album ‘Jam & Lewis: Volume One’

Legendary songwriting/production duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis shocked and surprised fans when they first announced that they'd be releasing a debut album. Since then, we've been eagerly anticipating the premiere of the compilation project, which promises mega collaborations and original music across multiple genres. After reuniting with Sounds of Blackness for "Til I Found You" and teaming with fellow hitmaker Babyface on "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It," Jam & Lewis are back with a new single, featuring yet another icon. Mariah Carey lends her signature vocals to "Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin' My Heart)."
TV & VideosWHAS 11

Issa Rae and 'Insecure' Cast Celebrate Last Day of Filming With Emotional Posts

After five seasons, the Insecure cast is saying goodbye to the beloved show. Issa Rae has been documenting the final days of filming the fifth and final season. On her Instagram Story on Thursday, she posted a video of herself getting emotional as they were nearing the end. On Friday, which was the last day for the creator and lead, it was very bittersweet.
Celebritiessandiegosun.com

Blake Lively posts sweet tribute for late father

Washington [US], June 11 (ANI): Hollywood star Blake Lively and actor Ryan Reynolds's wife, recently paid tribute to her late father, Ernie Lively, in a sweet post on social media. The 'Gossip Girl' alum, uploaded a photo of her and her dad to her Instagram Story on Thursday and used...
Brunswick, MErealtytimes.com

You'll Never Look at a Piggy Bank the Same Way Again After Sharing Jac Arbour's "This Little Piggy" With Your Kids or Grandkids. Check Out His New Book To Make Kids Healthy, Wealthy and Happy!

Jac Arbour graduated from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, where he was initially tracked for a career in dentistry. By the end of his sophomore year, Jac understood that his true passion was firmly rooted in the financial industry. Jac followed this calling and soon became nationally recognized as a top investment and insurance advisor.