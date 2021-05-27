Love To See It: Michelle Williams Shares Intimate Audio From Destiny’s Child ‘Check In’ Group Calls In Honor of New Book ‘Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life–And Can Save Yours’

The onus of women's safety should be on men. It is their behavior that needs to be discouraged, shamed, and policed. The stark reality for gender and sexual minorities is that they are constantly targeted and attacked. A YouGov poll revealed that 86 percent of women aged between 18 and 24 have been the victim of sexual harassment, reported The Guardian. Spencer Barbosa, an 18-year-old TikTok-er from Canada shared a video on safety tips that one can incorporate into their personal lives and many could relate to the thinking and thanked her for the ideas. She's a content creator, entrepreneur, and an actress, reports Bored Panda. She has more than 3.5 million followers on the platform and garnered more than 121 million likes.