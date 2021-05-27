Cancel
Why Guns Take Years to Get Into Production

By Ian McCollum
forgottenweapons.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, let’s take a few minutes to discuss why it’s hard to actually put guns into production. Making a functional prototype is one thing, but the truly hard part is often translating that one prototype into a whole set of tooling and fixtures to mass-produce the design. Generally speaking, the whole development process is a 5-10 year endeavor, and even some of the guns we think of as the most reliable today were plagued with serious manufacturing problems early on.

