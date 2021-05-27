CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Hard Hearts

By Shelly Short
swark.today
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleYou have no idea the incredible work of God you circumvent every time you shrug off His invitation to join Him in His work. I meet people all the time who are desperate for God to work in their lives. They pray and ask and wait earnestly for a response. Often...

swark.today

Comments / 0

Related
guideposts.org

Strength of Heart

“If things keep progressing the way they have been with your father, we’re looking at hospice,” the community liaison said. There were care meetings to attend, social workers to track down, all while still working full-time. But the logistics were easy compared to the conversations with my dad. “I don’t...
RELIGION
Corsicana Daily Sun

BERDEGUÉ: Of hearts and paper

For some time now, we have been attempting to increase productivity in the office by, among other things, phasing into a paperless environment. Less-paper environment may actually be more accurate since eliminating it completely may not be a practical nor achievable goal anyway. And quite unnecessary, if you ask Mrs V who, claiming that she will not have a phone that will outsmart her, is quite able to lead a harmonious existence with an old flipper. Thank you very much.
FOOD & DRINKS
Suffolk News-Herald

Revival held to rekindle hearts

Christians from across Hampton Roads gathered in Suffolk this weekend to pray for a revival and restoration in hearts across the country. Churches and organizations in Suffolk and surrounding areas came together to host the Rekindle Virginia Tent Revival, a three-night event at Bennett’s Creek Park. The three nights focused on rekindling a love for America and Jesus Christ, reviving churches and healing in the church.
SUFFOLK, VA
GoLocalProv

Fit for Life: Life is Hard

You have things to do. You have a family, a job, a life to live, but what are your priorities?. And are you making the most out of your time, and the effort that you exert throughout the day?. Some things in life need to be non-negotiable other things are...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church#Syrian
Times West Virginian

Heart recovery

I just read where a child died due to COVID-19. I am not writing about vaccinations or masks. I want to write about the horrible condition we humans go through if we live long enough. It’s called loss. I can’t imagine the loss of a child, especially a young child.
MARION COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Pope praises freedom of children after boy gets a skullcap

Pope Francis on Wednesday praised the “spontaneity and freedom” of children after a young boy approached him during his weekly general audience and motioned that he wanted the pope’s white skullcap.A good-humored Francis kept the boy by his side, and the head of the papal household, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, gave up his chair so the clapping child could sit next to the pontiff for a bit. The crowd of thousands in the Vatican auditorium then erupted in applause when at the end of the episode, the boy left the stage with an extra white skullcap of his own. Vatican...
RELIGION
swark.today

The Kingdom Life

The ability we have to make a Kingdom impact on another’s life is not entirely dependent on God. It is not entirely dependent on us, either. The Bible gives us a partnership model. What is expected is for the individual to surrender all of his natural instincts, skills, desires and abilities. He does not surrender his discipline or his character, though. He keeps his ability to breathe, eat, sleep and move on his own. He retains his faculties and personality. God is not in the robot design business. He isn’t cranking out ‘yes-men.’ He has always been in the creative business, but only in the sense that we retain our full ability to choose. You want to make an impact on the world around you? It’s a “yes/and” situation.
RELIGION
swark.today

Why Do I?

As we continue to read chronologically through the Scripture pausing to examine the questions that God asks of persons and groups, we come to the latter part of Jeremiah chapter 2 which is rich in such questions. The context is much the same as our most recent passages in Isaiah and Jeremiah, Israel has been devoured by Assyria. Captivity in Babylon is on the horizon for Judah. Jeremiah 2:29-37 is a long series of rhetorical questions in which YHWH is calling Judah to account for not responding properly to His correction and discipline.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
ClickOnDetroit.com

Is it hard to find a date in the D?

Sweetest Day is this weekend and, for those looking for love, the dating scene has definitely changed. There are dating apps, but where do singles go to mingle? Are there still challenges when it comes to dating due to the pandemic? Kila Peeples went out to Campus Martius to ask singles if it is hard to find a potential date in the city. The answers were interesting to say the lease!
DETROIT, MI
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Texas mother-of-two delivers her own baby in a gas station BATHROOM after assuming she just urgently needed to use the toilet

A Texas woman gave birth in a gas station bathroom stall after assuming her stomach discomfort was just an urge to use the toilet. Kaitlyn Fullerton, 22, and her husband Sergio Mancera, 24, were excitedly awaiting the arrival of their second child this summer but assumed they still had some time left while driving home from Victoria to Houston.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Tommy DeBarge of R&B group Switch dead at 64

Tommy DeBarge, best known as a member of the R&B group Switch, has died. He was 64. DeBarge's sister Etterline "Bunny" DeBarge shared the news on Facebook on Thursday, sharing a video featuring a still image of her brother playing guitar. "Tommy has gained his wings," she wrote. The singer...
CELEBRITIES
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. Here are some of the strangest things y'all have received while trick-or-treating. October 26 | 2018. When we all think of trick-or-treating treats we...
ANIMALS
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: How to reject the advances of a recently widowed old friend?

Dear Carolyn: Recently, an old college friend lost his wife to cancer. He now says he wants us to be together, but I’m not interested. I’ve tried to deflect his advances to be nice, but he’s very persistent. I know he’s still hurting from his wife’s passing and feels alone raising three young kids, so I want to be kind in my rejection. What do I say? How does one reject or break up with a perfectly good person without being hurtful, with compassion and kindness?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS Boston

‘I Lost My Son To The Streets,’ Father Brings Busload Of Donations To Mass And Cass

BOSTON (CBS) – He pulled his busload full of donations into the middle of the tent city known as Mass and Cass Thursday. It’s the heart of Boston’s opioid crisis. “My name is Peter Kelleher,” he said. “I lost a son to the streets four years ago.” His son was Travis. It’s in his memory his father runs an organization called Support the Soupman. “This is a man of God right here,” said one of the homeless men in line behind the truck. “You know he’s got a good heart.” Kelleher told him, “I lost my son to the streets. It’s why...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy