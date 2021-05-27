Hard Hearts

The ability we have to make a Kingdom impact on another’s life is not entirely dependent on God. It is not entirely dependent on us, either. The Bible gives us a partnership model. What is expected is for the individual to surrender all of his natural instincts, skills, desires and abilities. He does not surrender his discipline or his character, though. He keeps his ability to breathe, eat, sleep and move on his own. He retains his faculties and personality. God is not in the robot design business. He isn’t cranking out ‘yes-men.’ He has always been in the creative business, but only in the sense that we retain our full ability to choose. You want to make an impact on the world around you? It’s a “yes/and” situation.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO