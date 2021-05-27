Cancel
Bel Air, MD

2021 Harford Community College Distinguished Alumni Award Presented to Charles and Richard Bauer

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College, presented the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award to Charles and Richard Bauer, owners of Flowers by Bauers, at the College’s 63rd Annual Commencement Ceremony that was held virtually on May 27, 2021. Recipients of the award must attain outstanding success in their chosen profession, demonstrate a commitment to the community, and maintain an interest in and service to Harford Community College.

