Yee joins other state treasurers in divestment threat over fossil fuels

By Cole Lauterbach
Fairfield Sun Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee is threatening to pull taxpayer funds from any bank that heeds the Biden administration’s calls to refuse loans to the fossil fuel industry. Yee signed onto a letter sent this week to Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry from West Virginia...

www.fairfieldsuntimes.com
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
Person
Kimberly Yee
Person
John Kerry
#Treasurers#Fossil Fuel#Coal Mining#Divestment#Arizonans#The Biden Administration#Esg#Democratic
