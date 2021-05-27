Cancel
Colchester, VT

Operation Flags for Heroes returns to honor veterans and essential workers this Memorial Day

By Courtesy Colchester-Milton Rotary
miltonindependent.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is around the corner! Let’s celebrate! Flags are going up. Let us honor our veterans and all of our other heroes who have helped us get through the pandemic. Memorial Day is always a wonderful day to honor our veterans who have given so much to this country. And this year, in celebration of nearing the end of this difficult “Covid” period, it is time to honor the essential workers including health care personnel, first responders, teachers and grocery and pharmacy employees.

www.miltonindependent.com
