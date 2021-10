On Tuesday, officials discovered that Anti-Semitic graffiti had been deployed on nine different wooden barracks at the Auschwitz-Birkenau site, and that the hate speech had been written in both English and German. The site is located in Oświęcim, a town in southern Poland. Officials in that town have already been analyzing security camera footage that captured the culprits, and they believe that the vandals tagged the barracks between 8 in the morning and noon on this past Tuesday. The barracks that were tagged housed prisoners during the Holocaust, and they also happen to be located close by to Birkenau’s Gate of Death.

