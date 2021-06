Local veterans will be honored with a special socially distanced event in recognition of Memorial Day. Instead of holding the annual Memorial Day service in Morganton, the Burke County Veterans Service office is partnering with Burke County Senior Services, which is sponsoring a free drive-thru hot dog lunch celebration for veterans and their spouses from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at the East Burke Senior Center at 101-A W. Main St. in Hildebran.