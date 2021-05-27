Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall, MN

PREP BASEBALL: Area teams earn section tournament seedings

Marshall Independent
 22 days ago

MARSHALL — Multiple area teams earned their section tournament seedings for baseball on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the opening round:. In the North bracket, MACCRAY earned the No. 1 seed and will have a first-round bye. They will face the winner of No. 4 seed Renville County West and No. 5 Central Minnesota Christian on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Raymond after RCW and CMCS play each other at noon Saturday in Raymond.

www.marshallindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MN
City
Luverne, MN
City
Granite Falls, MN
City
Fairmont, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Wabasso, MN
City
Canby, MN
Marshall, MN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Prep Baseball#Maccray#Rcw#Cmcs#Lac Qui Parle Valley#Lqpv#Db#Minneota#Adrian Ellsworth#Pipestone Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."