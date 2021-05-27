PREP BASEBALL: Area teams earn section tournament seedings
MARSHALL — Multiple area teams earned their section tournament seedings for baseball on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the opening round:. In the North bracket, MACCRAY earned the No. 1 seed and will have a first-round bye. They will face the winner of No. 4 seed Renville County West and No. 5 Central Minnesota Christian on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Raymond after RCW and CMCS play each other at noon Saturday in Raymond.www.marshallindependent.com