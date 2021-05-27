Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Zinedine Zidane leave Real Madrid for second time as manager

BBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManager Zinedine Zidane don leave Real Madrid for di second time for im coaching career. Real fail to win any trophy dis season and city rivals Atletico Madrid beat dem to pipped to di La Liga title on a dramatic final day on Saturday. Real tok for statement say dem...

www.bbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zinedine Zidane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Dem#Chelsea#Di Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAFrankfort Times

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

BRUSSELS (AP) -- Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country's "Golden Generation." Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players...
UEFABBC

Belgium name nine Premier League players in squad for 2021 European Championship

Belgium have named nine Premier League players in their 26-man squad for this summer's European Championship finals. Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is included along with Leicester trio Timothy Castagne, Dennis Praet and FA Cup final hero Youri Tielemans. Roberto Martinez's squad also includes Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku...
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid remain most valuable football club brand in the world

For the third consecutive year, Real Madrid have been dubbed the most valuable football club brand in the world by Brand Finance. According to Brand Finance, as part of their Football 50 2021, Real Madrid are top of the football world, and boast a brand value of €1,276 million. Rounding...
Soccerasumetech.com

Zinedine Zidane denied telling Real Madrid players that he would resign as coach at the end of the current La Liga season.

Zinedine Zidane has denied already telling his players he will resign as Real Madrid coach at the end of the season. Zidane was asked again about his future after Madrid’s 1-0 victory away at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, a win that keeps them two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid heading into La Liga’s final weekend. According to Onda Cero radio and Goal online earlier on Sunday, Zidane, who has a contract until 2022, informed his squad a week ago that he was going to leave after the team’s final game next weekend.
Soccersemoball.com

Suarez takes over to keep Atletico on track for league title

MADRID (AP) -- Luis Suarez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atletico Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: Why Eduardo Camavinga cannot be a priority anymore

Real Madrid fans have a wishlist of talented young stars they’d love Los Blancos to sign in the 2021 summer transfer window – as all fanbases do. But they know that due to the economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic, they cannot get many of the players they dream of. It’s entirely possible that they, for a second straight transfer window, can’t get anyone.
UEFA90min.com

Real Madrid confirm Toni Kroos tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid have confirmed midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for COVID-19. The midfielder was tested for the virus on Monday after he was identified as a close contact of a positive case. He had been in isolation since Friday, explaining his absence from their victory over Athletic Club. A...
SoccerAS.com

Real Madrid push Atleti right to the bitter end

How great are evenings like last nights? All games being staged at the same time, goals flying in across the country delivering a roller coaster of emotions with constant twists and turns! There was an 'old school' feeling about last night's round of league games with that exciting carrousel scoreboard element and I understand that with the global appeal of the modern game, kick-off times are often scheduled to cater for fans in America or Asia. These new times, on occasion fail to take into account the match-going fan but helps the league in being competitive attracting the best players but it's great every now and again to have simultaneous kick-off times which provide the level of excitement as we experienced on Sunday.
SoccerThe Guardian

Atlético Madrid enter The Suárez Zone to tear up script in title drama

As Diego Simeone had predicted, it was Luis Suárez who rescued Atlético just as fate looked to inflict another cruel blow. “We’re entering into The Suárez Zone,” Diego Simeone said. Atlético Madrid’s manager knew but even he couldn’t have known it would be quite like this, another story of the absurd in a season built on them. If this was The Suárez Zone, which it was, it was The Twilight Zone too, the implausible unfolding in front of them. With 147 seconds left on the penultimate Sunday there was another twist, delirium inside the Metropolitano where they had just witnessed the Uruguayan score the goal that changed everything, and outside where they hadn’t, but went wild anyway. How could they not? This was his redemption and their resurrection.
UEFA90min.com

Croatia name 26-player squad for Euro 2020

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has named his provisional 26-man squad ahead of Euro 2020. The Vatreni have never won a major tournament but to many people's surprise, they bettered their third-place finish in the 1998 World Cup by finishing as runners-up in Russia. The 54-year-old coach received much praise for...