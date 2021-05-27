Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2019 Mosaic Black Metallic Chevrolet Traverse

Roanoke Times
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice, ONLY 15,330 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Cross-Traffic Alert, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up...

roanoke.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Auto#Jet Black#Audio System#Dual Zone A C#Aluminum Wheels#Blind Spot Monitor#Satellite Radio#Keyless Entry#Packages#Lpo#Interior#Vkn#Vli#Vvt#Mosaic Black Metallic#Autocheck#Vin#Dodge Jeep Ram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Black Cherry Metallic Buick Encore

FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Nice, LOW MILES - 35,902! Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged Engine, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, Keyless Start, ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VA... Aluminum Wheels READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, WiFi Hotspot Privacy Glass,...
Buying Carsparadiseautoandtruckcenter.com

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

NACTOY 2014 North American Truck of the Year. Only 64,822 Miles! Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 18' X 8.5' (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT-MACHINED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential.. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options SUSPENSION PACKAGE, HANDLING/TRAILERING (STD), ALL STAR EDITION includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster with (AZ3) bench seat only, (CJ2) dual-zone climate control, (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter system, (IO5) MyLink 8' Diagonal Color Touch Screen audio system, (UVC) Rear Vision Camera, (C49) rear-window defogger and (KI4) 110-volt power outlet and 18' aluminum wheels (Includes (Z82) Trailering Package, (G80) locking differential, (PZX) 18' x 8.5' aluminum wheels and (T3U) fog lamps. , TIRE, SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY, SUMMIT WHITE, SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, and storage pockets. (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 10-WAY POWER, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, REAR VISION CAMERA WITH DYNAMIC GUIDE LINES, REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO. The Votes are Counted NACTOY 2014 North American Truck of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. See What the Experts Say! As reported by KBB.com: While we realize the majority of full-size truck buyers are predisposed towards their favorite brand, the 2014 Chevy Silverado makes a compelling case for itself. From its.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Tuxedo Black Metallic Ford Focus

Clean. SE trim. EPA 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Heated Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, iPod/MP3 Input, SE WINTER PACKAGE, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTO... Flex Fuel, Alloy Wheels CLICK NOW!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information....
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 0218/midnight Black Metallic Toyota RAV4

LE trim. Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay. EPA 34 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Apple CarPlay, WiFi Hotspot, Brake...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Attitude Black Metallic Toyota Tundra 4WD Truck

Very Nice. PRICED TO MOVE $3,000 below J.D. Power Retail! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Flex Fuel, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, New Tires, Local Trade-In AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, Premium...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Summit White Chevrolet Tahoe

Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8, TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, Trailer Hitch. RST trim, SUMMIT WHITE exterior and JET BLACK / VICTORY RED interior. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Caribbean Blue Metallic Chevrolet Spark

EPA 38 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! WiFi Hotspot, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT.. ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI, TRANSMISSION, CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CV... LS trim, CARIBBEAN BLUE METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot MP3 Player, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Agate Black Metall Ford Escape

S trim. Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged Engine, Onboard Communications System, Lane Keeping Assist. EPA 34 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Nightfall Gray Metallic Chevrolet Equinox

Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, WiFi Hotspot, Lane Keeping Assist, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, S... NIGHTFALL GRAY METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior, LT trim SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Lane Keeping Assist,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Mystic Black Metallic Mitsubishi Mirage G4

Mystic Black Metallic exterior and Black interior, ES trim. Very Nice, GREAT MILES 6,987! EPA 41 MPG Hwy/35 MPG City! Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Silver Sky Metallic Toyota Highlander

Nice, ONLY 55,090 Miles! XLE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Serviced here. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 White Diamond Tricoat Chevrolet Malibu

Great Shape. LT trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Leather Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration. Satellite Radio, Keyless...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Bright White Clearcoat Jeep Grand Cherokee

Nice, LOW MILES - 32,909! $2,300 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, 4x4, Alloy Wheels CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota RAV4

Great Shape. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City!, $2,600 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, PROTECTION PACKAGE, RADIO: PREM DISPLAY AUDIO W/NAV/ENTUN... AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Chrome...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Predawn Gray Mica Toyota Highlander

Nice, ONLY 25,373 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Quad Seats, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, ROOF RACK CROSS BARS, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad...
Buying Carsbigiron.com

2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV

Item Description (Last Updated: May 15, 2021) 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, 107,345 Miles Showing, Chevrolet 5.3 EFI, Gas, Water Cooled Engine, 1 Fuel Tanks, 1 Exhausts, Stainless Exhaust, GM, 4 Forward Speeds, Automatic Transmission, Intended For Highway Use, 2WD, Spring Suspension, Hydraulic Brakes, Power Brakes, P265/70R16 Front Tires, P265/70R16 Rear Tires, Aluminum Wheels, Hardtop, Heater, AC, Radio, 8, 4 Doors, NOTE: The Carfax Report Includes Only The Original Components In This Report. Be Aware That Some Of Those Components Could Have Been Changed Or Replaced, VIN: 3GNEC16Z92G293282.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Red Hot Chevrolet Cruze

Great Shape. EPA 40 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! LS trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI... AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO.. Turbo. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release,...
Carsgmauthority.com

2021 Chevy Silverado HD Gets New Mosaic Black Color: First Look

The 2021 Chevy Silverado HD (Heavy Duty) – which consists of 2500HD and 3500HD models – features various minor changes and updates, such as the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, interior rearview mirror with partial video display, Bed View Camera, and multiple new package options and special editions. The model also sees the addition of two new exterior color options: Cherry Red Tintcoat and Mosaic Black Metallic. Here’s our closer look at the new Mosaic Black hue.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 White Diamond Pearl Honda Odyssey

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevrolet Camaro Looks Perfect In Vivid Orange Metallic

Despite continually falling behind the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger in the muscle car sales battle, the Chevrolet Camaro is still soldiering on. After suffering production setbacks brought by the ongoing semiconductor shortage, the Camaro will come back fighting for the 2022 model year. Last month, we learned that the...