Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

HDRUNet: Single Image HDR Reconstruction with Denoising and Dequantization

By Xiangyu Chen, Yihao Liu, Zhengwen Zhang, Yu Qiao, Chao Dong
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Most consumer-grade digital cameras can only capture a limited range of luminance in real-world scenes due to sensor constraints. Besides, noise and quantization errors are often introduced in the imaging process. In order to obtain high dynamic range (HDR) images with excellent visual quality, the most common solution is to combine multiple images with different exposures. However, it is not always feasible to obtain multiple images of the same scene and most HDR reconstruction methods ignore the noise and quantization loss. In this work, we propose a novel learning-based approach using a spatially dynamic encoder-decoder network, HDRUNet, to learn an end-to-end mapping for single image HDR reconstruction with denoising and dequantization. The network consists of a UNet-style base network to make full use of the hierarchical multi-scale information, a condition network to perform pattern-specific modulation and a weighting network for selectively retaining information. Moreover, we propose a Tanh_L1 loss function to balance the impact of over-exposed values and well-exposed values on the network learning. Our method achieves the state-of-the-art performance in quantitative comparisons and visual quality. The proposed HDRUNet model won the second place in the single frame track of NITRE2021 High Dynamic Range Challenge.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdr#Quantization#Reconstruction#Digital Image#Hdr#Tanh L1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Hidden Markov Modeling for Maximum Likelihood Neuron Reconstruction

Recent advances in brain clearing and imaging have made it possible to image entire mammalian brains at sub-micron resolution. These images offer the potential to assemble brain-wide atlases of projection neuron morphology, but manual neuron reconstruction remains a bottleneck. Here we present a method inspired by hidden Markov modeling and appearance modeling of fluorescent neuron images that can automatically trace neuronal processes. Our method leverages dynamic programming to scale to terabyte sized image data and can be applied to images with one or more neurons. We applied our algorithm to the output of image segmentation models where false negatives severed neuronal processes, and showed that it can follow axons in the presence of noise or nearby neurons. Our method has the potential to be integrated into a semi or fully automated reconstruction pipeline. Additionally, it creates a framework through which users can intervene with hard constraints to, for example, rule out certain reconstructions, or assign axons to particular cell bodies.
Softwarearxiv.org

Super-Resolution Image Reconstruction Based on Self-Calibrated Convolutional GAN

With the effective application of deep learning in computer vision, breakthroughs have been made in the research of super-resolution images reconstruction. However, many researches have pointed out that the insufficiency of the neural network extraction on image features may bring the deteriorating of newly reconstructed image. On the other hand, the generated pictures are sometimes too artificial because of over-smoothing. In order to solve the above problems, we propose a novel self-calibrated convolutional generative adversarial networks. The generator consists of feature extraction and image reconstruction. Feature extraction uses self-calibrated convolutions, which contains four portions, and each portion has specific functions. It can not only expand the range of receptive fields, but also obtain long-range spatial and inter-channel dependencies. Then image reconstruction is performed, and finally a super-resolution image is reconstructed. We have conducted thorough experiments on different datasets including set5, set14 and BSD100 under the SSIM evaluation method. The experimental results prove the effectiveness of the proposed network.
Computersarxiv.org

View Generalization for Single Image Textured 3D Models

Humans can easily infer the underlying 3D geometry and texture of an object only from a single 2D image. Current computer vision methods can do this, too, but suffer from view generalization problems - the models inferred tend to make poor predictions of appearance in novel views. As for generalization problems in machine learning, the difficulty is balancing single-view accuracy (cf. training error; bias) with novel view accuracy (cf. test error; variance). We describe a class of models whose geometric rigidity is easily controlled to manage this tradeoff. We describe a cycle consistency loss that improves view generalization (roughly, a model from a generated view should predict the original view well). View generalization of textures requires that models share texture information, so a car seen from the back still has headlights because other cars have headlights. We describe a cycle consistency loss that encourages model textures to be aligned, so as to encourage sharing. We compare our method against the state-of-the-art method and show both qualitative and quantitative improvements.
Sciencearxiv.org

ResDepth: A Deep Prior For 3D Reconstruction From High-resolution Satellite Images

Modern optical satellite sensors enable high-resolution stereo reconstruction from space. But the challenging imaging conditions when observing the Earth from space push stereo matching to its limits. In practice, the resulting digital surface models (DSMs) are fairly noisy and often do not attain the accuracy needed for high-resolution applications such as 3D city modeling. Arguably, stereo correspondence based on low-level image similarity is insufficient and should be complemented with a-priori knowledge about the expected surface geometry beyond basic local smoothness. To that end, we introduce ResDepth, a convolutional neural network that learns such an expressive geometric prior from example data. ResDepth refines an initial, raw stereo DSM while conditioning the refinement on the images. I.e., it acts as a smart, learned post-processing filter and can seamlessly complement any stereo matching pipeline. In a series of experiments, we find that the proposed method consistently improves stereo DSMs both quantitatively and qualitatively. We show that the prior encoded in the network weights captures meaningful geometric characteristics of urban design, which also generalize across different districts and even from one city to another. Moreover, we demonstrate that, by training on a variety of stereo pairs, ResDepth can acquire a sufficient degree of invariance against variations in imaging conditions and acquisition geometry.
ScienceNature.com

Structured illumination microscopy with noise-controlled image reconstructions

Super-resolution structured illumination microscopy (SIM) has become a widely used method for biological imaging. Standard reconstruction algorithms, however, are prone to generate noise-specific artifacts that limit their applicability for lower signal-to-noise data. Here we present a physically realistic noise model that explains the structured noise artifact, which we then use to motivate new complementary reconstruction approaches. True-Wiener-filtered SIM optimizes contrast given the available signal-to-noise ratio, and flat-noise SIM fully overcomes the structured noise artifact while maintaining resolving power. Both methods eliminate ad hoc user-adjustable reconstruction parameters in favor of physical parameters, enhancing objectivity. The new reconstructions point to a trade-off between contrast and a natural noise appearance. This trade-off can be partly overcome by further notch filtering but at the expense of a decrease in signal-to-noise ratio. The benefits of the proposed approaches are demonstrated on focal adhesion and tubulin samples in two and three dimensions, and on nanofabricated fluorescent test patterns.
Computersarxiv.org

Direction-aware Feature-level Frequency Decomposition for Single Image Deraining

We present a novel direction-aware feature-level frequency decomposition network for single image deraining. Compared with existing solutions, the proposed network has three compelling characteristics. First, unlike previous algorithms, we propose to perform frequency decomposition at feature-level instead of image-level, allowing both low-frequency maps containing structures and high-frequency maps containing details to be continuously refined during the training procedure. Second, we further establish communication channels between low-frequency maps and high-frequency maps to interactively capture structures from high-frequency maps and add them back to low-frequency maps and, simultaneously, extract details from low-frequency maps and send them back to high-frequency maps, thereby removing rain streaks while preserving more delicate features in the input image. Third, different from existing algorithms using convolutional filters consistent in all directions, we propose a direction-aware filter to capture the direction of rain streaks in order to more effectively and thoroughly purge the input images of rain streaks. We extensively evaluate the proposed approach in three representative datasets and experimental results corroborate our approach consistently outperforms state-of-the-art deraining algorithms.
SoftwareNeowin

This Facebook AI can deepfake text style in an image even from a single example

Facebook today has launched TextStyleBrush research project, the company's new AI that can replicate and reproduce the text styles in an image. The model can even do so using just a single example source deepfake style. Not only image text styles, TextStyleBrush also works effectively on handwritings too. The technology is based on self-supervised learning which means that manual input required for the model is low making it generally fast.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Direct regularized reconstruction for the three-dimensional Calderón problem

Electrical Impedance Tomography gives rise to the severely ill-posed Calderón problem of determining the electrical conductivity distribution in a bounded domain from knowledge of the associated Dirichlet-to-Neumann map for the governing equation. The uniqueness and stability questions for the three-dimensional problem were largely answered in the affirmative in the 1980's using complex geometrical optics solutions, and this led further to a direct reconstruction method relying on a non-physical scattering transform. In this paper, the reconstruction problem is taken one step further towards practical applications by considering data contaminated by noise. Indeed, a regularization strategy for the three-dimensional Calderón problem is presented based on a suitable and explicit truncation of the scattering transform. This gives a certified, stable and direct reconstruction method that is robust to small perturbations of the data. Numerical tests on simulated noisy data illustrate the feasibility and regularizing effect of the method, and suggest that the numerical implementation performs better than predicted by theory.
Sciencearxiv.org

Positional Contrastive Learning for VolumetricMedical Image Segmentation

The success of deep learning heavily depends on the availability of large labeled training sets. However, it is hard to get large labeled datasets in medical image domain because of the strict privacy concern and costly labeling efforts. Contrastive learning, an unsupervised learning technique, has been proved powerful in learning image-level representations from unlabeled data. The learned encoder can then be transferred or fine-tuned to improve the performance of downstream tasks with limited labels. A critical step in contrastive learning is the generation of contrastive data pairs, which is relatively simple for natural image classification but quite challenging for medical image segmentation due to the existence of the same tissue or organ across the dataset. As a result, when applied to medical image segmentation, most state-of-the-art contrastive learning frameworks inevitably introduce a lot of false-negative pairs and result in degraded segmentation quality. To address this issue, we propose a novel positional contrastive learning (PCL) framework to generate contrastive data pairs by leveraging the position information in volumetric medical images. Experimental results on CT and MRI datasets demonstrate that the proposed PCL method can substantially improve the segmentation performance compared to existing methods in both semi-supervised setting and transfer learning setting.
Visual Artarxiv.org

Structure First Detail Next: Image Inpainting with Pyramid Generator

Recent deep generative models have achieved promising performance in image inpainting. However, it is still very challenging for a neural network to generate realistic image details and textures, due to its inherent spectral bias. By our understanding of how artists work, we suggest to adopt a `structure first detail next' workflow for image inpainting. To this end, we propose to build a Pyramid Generator by stacking several sub-generators, where lower-layer sub-generators focus on restoring image structures while the higher-layer sub-generators emphasize image details. Given an input image, it will be gradually restored by going through the entire pyramid in a bottom-up fashion. Particularly, our approach has a learning scheme of progressively increasing hole size, which allows it to restore large-hole images. In addition, our method could fully exploit the benefits of learning with high-resolution images, and hence is suitable for high-resolution image inpainting. Extensive experimental results on benchmark datasets have validated the effectiveness of our approach compared with state-of-the-art methods.
Sciencearxiv.org

Contrastive Learning with Continuous Proxy Meta-Data for 3D MRI Classification

Benoit Dufumier, Pietro Gori, Julie Victor, Antoine Grigis, Michel Wessa, Paolo Brambilla, Pauline Favre, Mircea Polosan, Colm McDonald, Camille Marie Piguet, Edouard Duchesnay. Traditional supervised learning with deep neural networks requires a tremendous amount of labelled data to converge to a good solution. For 3D medical images, it is often...
Sciencearxiv.org

Over-and-Under Complete Convolutional RNN for MRI Reconstruction

Reconstructing magnetic resonance (MR) images from undersampled data is a challenging problem due to various artifacts introduced by the under-sampling operation. Recent deep learning-based methods for MR image reconstruction usually leverage a generic auto-encoder architecture which captures low-level features at the initial layers and high-level features at the deeper layers. Such networks focus much on global features which may not be optimal to reconstruct the fully-sampled image. In this paper, we propose an Over-and-Under Complete Convolutional Recurrent Neural Network (OUCR), which consists of an overcomplete and an undercomplete Convolutional Recurrent Neural Network(CRNN). The overcomplete branch gives special attention in learning local structures by restraining the receptive field of the network. Combining it with the undercomplete branch leads to a network which focuses more on low-level features without losing out on the global structures. Extensive experiments on two datasets demonstrate that the proposed method achieves significant improvements over the compressed sensing and popular deep learning-based methods with less number of trainable parameters. Our code is available at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

FastAno: Fast Anomaly Detection via Spatio-temporal Patch Transformation

Video anomaly detection has gained significant attention due to the increasing requirements of automatic monitoring for surveillance videos. Especially, the prediction based approach is one of the most studied methods to detect anomalies by predicting frames that include abnormal events in the test set after learning with the normal frames of the training set. However, a lot of prediction networks are computationally expensive owing to the use of pre-trained optical flow networks, or fail to detect abnormal situations because of their strong generative ability to predict even the anomalies. To address these shortcomings, we propose spatial rotation transformation (SRT) and temporal mixing transformation (TMT) to generate irregular patch cuboids within normal frame cuboids in order to enhance the learning of normal features. Additionally, the proposed patch transformation is used only during the training phase, allowing our model to detect abnormal frames at fast speed during inference. Our model is evaluated on three anomaly detection benchmarks, achieving competitive accuracy and surpassing all the previous works in terms of speed.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Dynamically Grown Generative Adversarial Networks

Recent work introduced progressive network growing as a promising way to ease the training for large GANs, but the model design and architecture-growing strategy still remain under-explored and needs manual design for different image data. In this paper, we propose a method to dynamically grow a GAN during training, optimizing the network architecture and its parameters together with automation. The method embeds architecture search techniques as an interleaving step with gradient-based training to periodically seek the optimal architecture-growing strategy for the generator and discriminator. It enjoys the benefits of both eased training because of progressive growing and improved performance because of broader architecture design space. Experimental results demonstrate new state-of-the-art of image generation. Observations in the search procedure also provide constructive insights into the GAN model design such as generator-discriminator balance and convolutional layer choices.
Computersarxiv.org

Disentangling Semantic-to-visual Confusion for Zero-shot Learning

Using generative models to synthesize visual features from semantic distribution is one of the most popular solutions to ZSL image classification in recent years. The triplet loss (TL) is popularly used to generate realistic visual distributions from semantics by automatically searching discriminative representations. However, the traditional TL cannot search reliable unseen disentangled representations due to the unavailability of unseen classes in ZSL. To alleviate this drawback, we propose in this work a multi-modal triplet loss (MMTL) which utilizes multimodal information to search a disentangled representation space. As such, all classes can interplay which can benefit learning disentangled class representations in the searched space. Furthermore, we develop a novel model called Disentangling Class Representation Generative Adversarial Network (DCR-GAN) focusing on exploiting the disentangled representations in training, feature synthesis, and final recognition stages. Benefiting from the disentangled representations, DCR-GAN could fit a more realistic distribution over both seen and unseen features. Extensive experiments show that our proposed model can lead to superior performance to the state-of-the-arts on four benchmark datasets. Our code is available at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

Compound Frechet Inception Distance for Quality Assessment of GAN Created Images

Generative adversarial networks or GANs are a type of generative modeling framework. GANs involve a pair of neural networks engaged in a competition in iteratively creating fake data, indistinguishable from the real data. One notable application of GANs is developing fake human faces, also known as "deep fakes," due to the deep learning algorithms at the core of the GAN framework. Measuring the quality of the generated images is inherently subjective but attempts to objectify quality using standardized metrics have been made. One example of objective metrics is the Frechet Inception Distance (FID), which measures the difference between distributions of feature vectors for two separate datasets of images. There are situations that images with low perceptual qualities are not assigned appropriate FID scores. We propose to improve the robustness of the evaluation process by integrating lower-level features to cover a wider array of visual defects. Our proposed method integrates three levels of feature abstractions to evaluate the quality of generated images. Experimental evaluations show better performance of the proposed method for distorted images.
Computersarxiv.org

CMF: Cascaded Multi-model Fusion for Referring Image Segmentation

In this work, we address the task of referring image segmentation (RIS), which aims at predicting a segmentation mask for the object described by a natural language expression. Most existing methods focus on establishing unidirectional or directional relationships between visual and linguistic features to associate two modalities together, while the multi-scale context is ignored or insufficiently modeled. Multi-scale context is crucial to localize and segment those objects that have large scale variations during the multi-modal fusion process. To solve this problem, we propose a simple yet effective Cascaded Multi-modal Fusion (CMF) module, which stacks multiple atrous convolutional layers in parallel and further introduces a cascaded branch to fuse visual and linguistic features. The cascaded branch can progressively integrate multi-scale contextual information and facilitate the alignment of two modalities during the multi-modal fusion process. Experimental results on four benchmark datasets demonstrate that our method outperforms most state-of-the-art methods. Code is available at this https URL.
Technologyarxiv.org

SiamAPN++: Siamese Attentional Aggregation Network for Real-Time UAV Tracking

Recently, the Siamese-based method has stood out from multitudinous tracking methods owing to its state-of-the-art (SOTA) performance. Nevertheless, due to various special challenges in UAV tracking, \textit{e.g.}, severe occlusion, and fast motion, most existing Siamese-based trackers hardly combine superior performance with high efficiency. To this concern, in this paper, a novel attentional Siamese tracker (SiamAPN++) is proposed for real-time UAV tracking. By virtue of the attention mechanism, the attentional aggregation network (AAN) is conducted with self-AAN and cross-AAN, raising the expression ability of features eventually. The former AAN aggregates and models the self-semantic interdependencies of the single feature map via spatial and channel dimensions. The latter aims to aggregate the cross-interdependencies of different semantic features including the location information of anchors. In addition, the dual features version of the anchor proposal network is proposed to raise the robustness of proposing anchors, increasing the perception ability to objects with various scales. Experiments on two well-known authoritative benchmarks are conducted, where SiamAPN++ outperforms its baseline SiamAPN and other SOTA trackers. Besides, real-world tests onboard a typical embedded platform demonstrate that SiamAPN++ achieves promising tracking results with real-time speed.
Computersarxiv.org

EdgeConv with Attention Module for Monocular Depth Estimation

Monocular depth estimation is an especially important task in robotics and autonomous driving, where 3D structural information is essential. However, extreme lighting conditions and complex surface objects make it difficult to predict depth in a single image. Therefore, to generate accurate depth maps, it is important for the model to learn structural information about the scene. We propose a novel Patch-Wise EdgeConv Module (PEM) and EdgeConv Attention Module (EAM) to solve the difficulty of monocular depth estimation. The proposed modules extract structural information by learning the relationship between image patches close to each other in space using edge convolution. Our method is evaluated on two popular datasets, the NYU Depth V2 and the KITTI Eigen split, achieving state-of-the-art performance. We prove that the proposed model predicts depth robustly in challenging scenes through various comparative experiments.
Photographyarxiv.org

ICDAR 2021 Competition on Components Segmentation Task of Document Photos

Celso A. M. Lopes Junior, Ricardo B. das Neves Junior, Byron L. D. Bezerra, Alejandro H. Toselli, Donato Impedovo. This paper describes the short-term competition on Components Segmentation Task of Document Photos that was prepared in the context of the 16th International Conference on Document Analysis and Recognition (ICDAR 2021). This competition aims to bring together researchers working on the filed of identification document image processing and provides them a suitable benchmark to compare their techniques on the component segmentation task of document images. Three challenge tasks were proposed entailing different segmentation assignments to be performed on a provided dataset. The collected data are from several types of Brazilian ID documents, whose personal information was conveniently replaced. There were 16 participants whose results obtained for some or all the three tasks show different rates for the adopted metrics, like Dice Similarity Coefficient ranging from 0.06 to 0.99. Different Deep Learning models were applied by the entrants with diverse strategies to achieve the best results in each of the tasks. Obtained results show that the current applied methods for solving one of the proposed tasks (document boundary detection) are already well stablished. However, for the other two challenge tasks (text zone and handwritten sign detection) research and development of more robust approaches are still required to achieve acceptable results.