Thomas George Price
Price, Thomas George, was baptized into the Hope of Christ’s Resurrection on Friday, May 21, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Diane Price (nee Wilson); loving father of Michele (Kevin) Estes and Amy King; adoring grandfather of Jacob, Caleb and Jared Estes, Braden and Kendall King; cherished great-grandfather of Waylon and Amelia Estes; dear brother of Mary Ann (Joseph) Chisham, James Patrick Price and the late Charles (surviving Julia) Price; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.www.timesnewspapers.com