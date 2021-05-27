Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Thomas George Price

Price, Thomas George, was baptized into the Hope of Christ’s Resurrection on Friday, May 21, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Diane Price (nee Wilson); loving father of Michele (Kevin) Estes and Amy King; adoring grandfather of Jacob, Caleb and Jared Estes, Braden and Kendall King; cherished great-grandfather of Waylon and Amelia Estes; dear brother of Mary Ann (Joseph) Chisham, James Patrick Price and the late Charles (surviving Julia) Price; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

