Obituaries

Barbara Anne (nee Skyrme) Size

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSize, Barbara Anne (nee Skyrme) passed away Dec. 7, 2020. She was the mother of Michael, Elizabeth and John; mother-in-law of Janet and Angelica; Nana of Andrew, Trevor and Connor; and sister of Brian Skyrme (Judy). Memorial visitation will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, from 9-11 a.m. at Bopp Chapel. Memorials preferred to Evelyn’s House.

Madison, WInsarrow.com

Jean Ann (Anderson) Sigafus

Jean Ann (Anderson) Sigafus age 70 of Adams Friendship passed away peacefully on May 8th, 2021 after a short battle with an illness. Jean was born on Sept. 10th 1950 in Madison, WI Daughter of Homer and Gladys (Denner) Anderson. She graduated from Waunakee High School. Full text available to...
Obituarieswitneygazette.co.uk

Ann Dorothy Parkes (Nee Titchener)

PARKES (Previously Titchener) Ann Dorothy Passed away peacefully on Sunday 6th June aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Michael, cherished Mother and Grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. A funeral service will take place at South Oxfordshire Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd June at 10am. Family flowers only please, however donations in lieu of flowers will be to benefit Alzheimer's Research UK, these can be made online via www.ann-parkes.muchloved.com. All enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, 4 Brize Norton Road, Carterton OX18 3JF. Tel: 01993 843359.
Obituariesradiokerry.ie

Anne Sheahan (nee Stockpoole)

Ballyguiltenane Glin and formerly of Aughrim. In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety a Private Family Requiem Mass will take place for Anne in the Church of The Immaculate Conception Glin at 12 Noon on Saturday followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery Glin (50 persons allowed in the Church) Family flowers only please.
Fitchburg, MAmasciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

Beverly Ann (Olson) Mulholland

Gardener, collector of books, activist, town board member, RN, volunteer, purveyor of art, museum docent, court mediator, nurse to severely disabled children, founding member for the ALFA adult education program at Fitchburg State University, skier of Tuckerman Ravine, traveler of three continents, builder of summer camps, avid reader of mystery novels, decorator, Anglophile, patient warden of numerous cats, chickens, ducks, snakes, rabbits, and a raccoon and a dog, as well as four boisterous boys, homemaker, lover of holidays, cousin, friend, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Beverly Ann Mulholland left this world on June 8th at the age of 92, too short a time to have known this wonderful lady. She joins her husband of 66 years Thomas B. Mulholland, and her son and artist Thomas E. Mulholland who predeceased her.
ObituariesScience Now

Marye Anne Fox (1947–2021)

You are currently viewing the summary. Marye Anne Fox, a leading force in the development of organic photochemistry, died on 9 May at the age of 73. Fox conducted groundbreaking research with applications in renewable energy and environmental chemistry, and she was a gifted university administrator and national leader. A pioneering woman in a male-dominated field, Fox freely gave advice to early-career women about how to become successful chemists while balancing both career and family. She was an outstanding educator who taught chemistry at all levels from middle school to graduate school, and she was an effective advocate for broadening inclusion in chemistry education and beyond.
Obituariesmidwestradio.ie

Bridget Marron (Bridie/Bea) nee Monahan, Tourlestrane, Co. Sligo

Tourlestrane, Co. Sligo and formerly of Knockroe, Mayo Abbey, Co. Mayo - peacefully in her 100th year, in the loving care of her family in New Lenox, Illinois, USA. Bridie was the beloved wife of the late Martin and mother of Tom (Diana), Jim (Mary), Anne (Gerry), Patricia (Chuck), Kathleen (Pat), Bridget (Steve), Johnny (Linda), Marty, and Rita (Mark). Proud grandmother of 21 and great-grandmother of 13. Survived by her loving brother Tom (Margaret) Monahan (Knockroe) and sister-in-law Mary (late John) Monahan (Mayo Abbey).
Obituariesradiokerry.ie

Catherine (Kit) Breen nee O' Connell

Funeral Mass for Catherine (Kit) will be celebrated in the Church of St Peter in Chains, Stroud Green 12 Womersley Rd London on Wednesday 16th June at 11.00AM followed by interment at 1.00PM in New Southgate Cemetery Brunswick Park Road New Southgate London. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Church of St. Peter in Chains website.
Obituariesbarrheadnews.com

Alison (Nee Addie) Fulton

FULTON - Alison (nee Addie) Peacefully at the Accord Hospice on 6th June 2021, surrounded by her loving family, Alison, cherished and much loved wife to Gordon, Mum to Andrew and Hannah, sister to Gordon. Will be sadly missed. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at the Accord Hospice and Vale of Leven Hospital for loving care that Alison received. Funeral service to take place on Saturday 19th June 2021 at Woodside Crematorium, Paisley, commencing at 10.30am.
ObituariesHillingdon Times

Margaret Mary Williams (Nee Collett)

WILLIAMS Margaret Mary (née Collett) Margaret passed away peacefully on 3rd June 2021 aged 90 years. She will be greatly missed by Janet, David, and all her family and friends. The Funeral will take place at the Chilterns Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd June 2021 at 1.45pm in the Milton Chapel. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to RSPCA, c/o Arnold Funeral Service Ltd, 891, London Road, Loudwater, High Wycombe HP10 9TB, or online via their website or at margaret-mary-williams.muchloved.com.
ObituariesHillingdon Times

Sheila Rumsby (Nee Griffin)

RUMSBY (nee Griffin) Sheila Taken from us on the 15th May 2021, aged 85 years. Reunited with her beloved husband Richard. Touched our hearts with kindness and love everyday, will be much missed by: Richard and Sarah, grandchildren and sister Jennifer. Tributes and if you wish donations in memory of Sheila to The British Heart Foundation may be made online at sheilarumsby.muchloved.com All enquiries c/o Arnold Funeral Service, 891 London Rd, Loudwater, High Wycombe, Bucks, HP10 9TB. Tel 01494 472572.
Tiffin, OHKenton Times

Obit: Judith Ann (Cheney) Lianos

A Celebration of Life memorial gathering for Judith Ann (Cheney) Lianos , 79, of Tiffin, will be 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Bringman Clark Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with graveside services to follow at the Old Mission Cemetery. She died on May 21, 2021 at the...
Floresville, TXWilson County News

A beautiful tribute

Re: “See you later, Mack,” WCNsider email newsletter column by David Rios, June 16. What a beautiful tribute you wrote for your friend Mack. It brought tears to my eyes and sadness to my heart, but yet, finishing up the article, I am so encouraged by your words of comfort and endearment for your friend!