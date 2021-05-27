Barbara Anne (nee Skyrme) Size

You are currently viewing the summary. Marye Anne Fox, a leading force in the development of organic photochemistry, died on 9 May at the age of 73. Fox conducted groundbreaking research with applications in renewable energy and environmental chemistry, and she was a gifted university administrator and national leader. A pioneering woman in a male-dominated field, Fox freely gave advice to early-career women about how to become successful chemists while balancing both career and family. She was an outstanding educator who taught chemistry at all levels from middle school to graduate school, and she was an effective advocate for broadening inclusion in chemistry education and beyond.