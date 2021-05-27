Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

PSRR-MaxpoolNMS: Pyramid Shifted MaxpoolNMS with Relationship Recovery

By Tianyi Zhang, Jie Lin, Peng Hu, Bin Zhao, Mohamed M. Sabry Aly
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Non-maximum Suppression (NMS) is an essential postprocessing step in modern convolutional neural networks for object detection. Unlike convolutions which are inherently parallel, the de-facto standard for NMS, namely GreedyNMS, cannot be easily parallelized and thus could be the performance bottleneck in convolutional object detection pipelines. MaxpoolNMS is introduced as a parallelizable alternative to GreedyNMS, which in turn enables faster speed than GreedyNMS at comparable accuracy. However, MaxpoolNMS is only capable of replacing the GreedyNMS at the first stage of two-stage detectors like Faster-RCNN. There is a significant drop in accuracy when applying MaxpoolNMS at the final detection stage, due to the fact that MaxpoolNMS fails to approximate GreedyNMS precisely in terms of bounding box selection. In this paper, we propose a general, parallelizable and configurable approach PSRR-MaxpoolNMS, to completely replace GreedyNMS at all stages in all detectors. By introducing a simple Relationship Recovery module and a Pyramid Shifted MaxpoolNMS module, our PSRR-MaxpoolNMS is able to approximate GreedyNMS more precisely than MaxpoolNMS. Comprehensive experiments show that our approach outperforms MaxpoolNMS by a large margin, and it is proven faster than GreedyNMS with comparable accuracy. For the first time, PSRR-MaxpoolNMS provides a fully parallelizable solution for customized hardware design, which can be reused for accelerating NMS everywhere.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nms#Design#Psrr#Pyramid Shifted#Nms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Scaling-up Diverse Orthogonal Convolutional Networks with a Paraunitary Framework

Enforcing orthogonality in neural networks is an antidote for gradient vanishing/exploding problems, sensitivity by adversarial perturbation, and bounding generalization errors. However, many previous approaches are heuristic, and the orthogonality of convolutional layers is not systematically studied: some of these designs are not exactly orthogonal, while others only consider standard convolutional layers and propose specific classes of their realizations. To address this problem, we propose a theoretical framework for orthogonal convolutional layers, which establishes the equivalence between various orthogonal convolutional layers in the spatial domain and the paraunitary systems in the spectral domain. Since there exists a complete spectral factorization of paraunitary systems, any orthogonal convolution layer can be parameterized as convolutions of spatial filters. Our framework endows high expressive power to various convolutional layers while maintaining their exact orthogonality. Furthermore, our layers are memory and computationally efficient for deep networks compared to previous designs. Our versatile framework, for the first time, enables the study of architecture designs for deep orthogonal networks, such as choices of skip connection, initialization, stride, and dilation. Consequently, we scale up orthogonal networks to deep architectures, including ResNet, WideResNet, and ShuffleNet, substantially increasing the performance over the traditional shallow orthogonal networks.
Computersarxiv.org

SEEN: Sharpening Explanations for Graph Neural Networks using Explanations from Neighborhoods

Explaining the foundations for predictions obtained from graph neural networks (GNNs) is critical for credible use of GNN models for real-world problems. Owing to the rapid growth of GNN applications, recent progress in explaining predictions from GNNs, such as sensitivity analysis, perturbation methods, and attribution methods, showed great opportunities and possibilities for explaining GNN predictions. In this study, we propose a method to improve the explanation quality of node classification tasks that can be applied in a post hoc manner through aggregation of auxiliary explanations from important neighboring nodes, named SEEN. Applying SEEN does not require modification of a graph and can be used with diverse explainability techniques due to its independent mechanism. Experiments on matching motif-participating nodes from a given graph show great improvement in explanation accuracy of up to 12.71% and demonstrate the correlation between the auxiliary explanations and the enhanced explanation accuracy through leveraging their contributions. SEEN provides a simple but effective method to enhance the explanation quality of GNN model outputs, and this method is applicable in combination with most explainability techniques.
Computersarxiv.org

JRDB-Act: A Large-scale Multi-modal Dataset for Spatio-temporal Action, Social Group and Activity Detection

The availability of large-scale video action understanding datasets has facilitated advances in the interpretation of visual scenes containing people. However, learning to recognize human activities in an unconstrained real-world environment, with potentially highly unbalanced and long-tailed distributed data remains a significant challenge, not least owing to the lack of a reflective large-scale dataset. Most existing large-scale datasets are either collected from a specific or constrained environment, e.g. kitchens or rooms, or video sharing platforms such as YouTube. In this paper, we introduce JRDB-Act, a multi-modal dataset, as an extension of the existing JRDB, which is captured by asocial mobile manipulator and reflects a real distribution of human daily life actions in a university campus environment. JRDB-Act has been densely annotated with atomic actions, comprises over 2.8M action labels, constituting a large-scale spatio-temporal action detection dataset. Each human bounding box is labelled with one pose-based action label and multiple (optional) interaction-based action labels. Moreover JRDB-Act comes with social group identification annotations conducive to the task of grouping individuals based on their interactions in the scene to infer their social activities (common activities in each social group).
Computersarxiv.org

Unsupervised Person Re-identification via Multi-Label Prediction and Classification based on Graph-Structural Insight

This paper addresses unsupervised person re-identification (Re-ID) using multi-label prediction and classification based on graph-structural insight. Our method extracts features from person images and produces a graph that consists of the features and a pairwise similarity of them as nodes and edges, respectively. Based on the graph, the proposed graph structure based multi-label prediction (GSMLP) method predicts multi-labels by considering the pairwise similarity and the adjacency node distribution of each node. The multi-labels created by GSMLP are applied to the proposed selective multi-label classification (SMLC) loss. SMLC integrates a hard-sample mining scheme and a multi-label classification. The proposed GSMLP and SMLC boost the performance of unsupervised person Re-ID without any pre-labelled dataset. Experimental results justify the superiority of the proposed method in unsupervised person Re-ID by producing state-of-the-art performance. The source code for this paper is publicly available on 'this https URL.
Softwarearxiv.org

Revisit Visual Representation in Analytics Taxonomy: A Compression Perspective

Visual analytics have played an increasingly critical role in the Internet of Things, where massive visual signals have to be compressed and fed into machines. But facing such big data and constrained bandwidth capacity, existing image/video compression methods lead to very low-quality representations, while existing feature compression techniques fail to support diversified visual analytics applications/tasks with low-bit-rate representations. In this paper, we raise and study the novel problem of supporting multiple machine vision analytics tasks with the compressed visual representation, namely, the information compression problem in analytics taxonomy. By utilizing the intrinsic transferability among different tasks, our framework successfully constructs compact and expressive representations at low bit-rates to support a diversified set of machine vision tasks, including both high-level semantic-related tasks and mid-level geometry analytic tasks. In order to impose compactness in the representations, we propose a codebook-based hyperprior, which helps map the representation into a low-dimensional manifold. As it well fits the signal structure of the deep visual feature, it facilitates more accurate entropy estimation, and results in higher compression efficiency. With the proposed framework and the codebook-based hyperprior, we further investigate the relationship of different task features owning different levels of abstraction granularity. Experimental results demonstrate that with the proposed scheme, a set of diversified tasks can be supported at a significantly lower bit-rate, compared with existing compression schemes.
Computersarxiv.org

GKNet: grasp keypoint network for grasp candidates detection

Contemporary grasp detection approaches employ deep learning to achieve robustness to sensor and object model uncertainty. The two dominant approaches design either grasp-quality scoring or anchor-based grasp recognition networks. This paper presents a different approach to grasp detection by treating it as keypoint detection. The deep network detects each grasp candidate as a pair of keypoints, convertible to the grasp representation g = {x, y, w, {\theta}}^T, rather than a triplet or quartet of corner points. Decreasing the detection difficulty by grouping keypoints into pairs boosts performance. To further promote dependencies between keypoints, the general non-local module is incorporated into the proposed learning framework. A final filtering strategy based on discrete and continuous orientation prediction removes false correspondences and further improves grasp detection performance. GKNet, the approach presented here, achieves the best balance of accuracy and speed on the Cornell and the abridged Jacquard dataset (96.9% and 98.39% at 41.67 and 23.26 fps). Follow-up experiments on a manipulator evaluate GKNet using 4 types of grasping experiments reflecting different nuisance sources: static grasping, dynamic grasping, grasping at varied camera angles, and bin picking. GKNet outperforms reference baselines in static and dynamic grasping experiments while showing robustness to varied camera viewpoints and bin picking experiments. The results confirm the hypothesis that grasp keypoints are an effective output representation for deep grasp networks that provide robustness to expected nuisance factors.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Analysis and Optimisation of Bellman Residual Errors with Neural Function Approximation

Martin Gottwald (1), Sven Gronauer (1), Hao Shen (2), Klaus Diepold (1) ((1) Technical University of Munich, (2) fortiss) Recent development of Deep Reinforcement Learning has demonstrated superior performance of neural networks in solving challenging problems with large or even continuous state spaces. One specific approach is to deploy neural networks to approximate value functions by minimising the Mean Squared Bellman Error function. Despite great successes of Deep Reinforcement Learning, development of reliable and efficient numerical algorithms to minimise the Bellman Error is still of great scientific interest and practical demand. Such a challenge is partially due to the underlying optimisation problem being highly non-convex or using incorrect gradient information as done in Semi-Gradient algorithms. In this work, we analyse the Mean Squared Bellman Error from a smooth optimisation perspective combined with a Residual Gradient formulation. Our contribution is two-fold.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Experimental Demonstrations of Native Implementation of Boolean Logic Hamiltonian in a Superconducting Quantum Annealer

Daisuke Saida, Yuki Yamanashi, Mutsuo Hidaka, Fuminori Hirayama, Kentaro Imafuku, Shuichi Nagasawa, Siro Kawabata. Experimental demonstrations of quantum annealing with native implementation of Boolean logic Hamiltonians are reported. As a superconducting integrated circuit, a problem Hamiltonian whose set of ground states is consistent with a given truth table is implemented for quantum annealing with no redundant qubits. As examples of the truth table, NAND and NOR are successfully fabricated as an identical circuit. Similarly, a native implementation of a multiplier comprising six superconducting flux qubits is also demonstrated. These native implementations of Hamiltonians consistent with Boolean logic provide an efficient and scalable way of applying annealing computation to so-called circuit satisfiability problems that aim to find a set of inputs consistent with a given output over any Boolean logic functions, especially those like factorization through a multiplier Hamiltonian. A proof-of-concept demonstration of a hybrid computing architecture for domain-specific quantum computing is described.
Computersarxiv.org

Smoothing the Disentangled Latent Style Space for Unsupervised Image-to-Image Translation

Yahui Liu, Enver Sangineto, Yajing Chen, Linchao Bao, Haoxian Zhang, Nicu Sebe, Bruno Lepri, Wei Wang, Marco De Nadai. Image-to-Image (I2I) multi-domain translation models are usually evaluated also using the quality of their semantic interpolation results. However, state-of-the-art models frequently show abrupt changes in the image appearance during interpolation, and usually perform poorly in interpolations across domains. In this paper, we propose a new training protocol based on three specific losses which help a translation network to learn a smooth and disentangled latent style space in which: 1) Both intra- and inter-domain interpolations correspond to gradual changes in the generated images and 2) The content of the source image is better preserved during the translation. Moreover, we propose a novel evaluation metric to properly measure the smoothness of latent style space of I2I translation models. The proposed method can be plugged into existing translation approaches, and our extensive experiments on different datasets show that it can significantly boost the quality of the generated images and the graduality of the interpolations.
Computersarxiv.org

Anomaly Detection in Video Sequences: A Benchmark and Computational Model

Anomaly detection has attracted considerable search attention. However, existing anomaly detection databases encounter two major problems. Firstly, they are limited in scale. Secondly, training sets contain only video-level labels indicating the existence of an abnormal event during the full video while lacking annotations of precise time durations. To tackle these problems, we contribute a new Large-scale Anomaly Detection (LAD) database as the benchmark for anomaly detection in video sequences, which is featured in two aspects. 1) It contains 2000 video sequences including normal and abnormal video clips with 14 anomaly categories including crash, fire, violence, etc. with large scene varieties, making it the largest anomaly analysis database to date. 2) It provides the annotation data, including video-level labels (abnormal/normal video, anomaly type) and frame-level labels (abnormal/normal video frame) to facilitate anomaly detection. Leveraging the above benefits from the LAD database, we further formulate anomaly detection as a fully-supervised learning problem and propose a multi-task deep neural network to solve it. We first obtain the local spatiotemporal contextual feature by using an Inflated 3D convolutional (I3D) network. Then we construct a recurrent convolutional neural network fed the local spatiotemporal contextual feature to extract the spatiotemporal contextual feature. With the global spatiotemporal contextual feature, the anomaly type and score can be computed simultaneously by a multi-task neural network. Experimental results show that the proposed method outperforms the state-of-the-art anomaly detection methods on our database and other public databases of anomaly detection. Codes are available at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

EdgeConv with Attention Module for Monocular Depth Estimation

Monocular depth estimation is an especially important task in robotics and autonomous driving, where 3D structural information is essential. However, extreme lighting conditions and complex surface objects make it difficult to predict depth in a single image. Therefore, to generate accurate depth maps, it is important for the model to learn structural information about the scene. We propose a novel Patch-Wise EdgeConv Module (PEM) and EdgeConv Attention Module (EAM) to solve the difficulty of monocular depth estimation. The proposed modules extract structural information by learning the relationship between image patches close to each other in space using edge convolution. Our method is evaluated on two popular datasets, the NYU Depth V2 and the KITTI Eigen split, achieving state-of-the-art performance. We prove that the proposed model predicts depth robustly in challenging scenes through various comparative experiments.
Computersarxiv.org

Compound Frechet Inception Distance for Quality Assessment of GAN Created Images

Generative adversarial networks or GANs are a type of generative modeling framework. GANs involve a pair of neural networks engaged in a competition in iteratively creating fake data, indistinguishable from the real data. One notable application of GANs is developing fake human faces, also known as "deep fakes," due to the deep learning algorithms at the core of the GAN framework. Measuring the quality of the generated images is inherently subjective but attempts to objectify quality using standardized metrics have been made. One example of objective metrics is the Frechet Inception Distance (FID), which measures the difference between distributions of feature vectors for two separate datasets of images. There are situations that images with low perceptual qualities are not assigned appropriate FID scores. We propose to improve the robustness of the evaluation process by integrating lower-level features to cover a wider array of visual defects. Our proposed method integrates three levels of feature abstractions to evaluate the quality of generated images. Experimental evaluations show better performance of the proposed method for distorted images.
Computersarxiv.org

$C^3$: Compositional Counterfactual Constrastive Learning for Video-grounded Dialogues

Video-grounded dialogue systems aim to integrate video understanding and dialogue understanding to generate responses that are relevant to both the dialogue and video context. Most existing approaches employ deep learning models and have achieved remarkable performance, given the relatively small datasets available. However, the results are partly accomplished by exploiting biases in the datasets rather than developing multimodal reasoning, resulting in limited generalization. In this paper, we propose a novel approach of Compositional Counterfactual Contrastive Learning ($C^3$) to develop contrastive training between factual and counterfactual samples in video-grounded dialogues. Specifically, we design factual/counterfactual sampling based on the temporal steps in videos and tokens in dialogues and propose contrastive loss functions that exploit object-level or action-level variance. Different from prior approaches, we focus on contrastive hidden state representations among compositional output tokens to optimize the representation space in a generation setting. We achieved promising performance gains on the Audio-Visual Scene-Aware Dialogues (AVSD) benchmark and showed the benefits of our approach in grounding video and dialogue context.
Computersarxiv.org

Insights into Data through Model Behaviour: An Explainability-driven Strategy for Data Auditing for Responsible Computer Vision Applications

In this study, we take a departure and explore an explainability-driven strategy to data auditing, where actionable insights into the data at hand are discovered through the eyes of quantitative explainability on the behaviour of a dummy model prototype when exposed to data. We demonstrate this strategy by auditing two popular medical benchmark datasets, and discover hidden data quality issues that lead deep learning models to make predictions for the wrong reasons. The actionable insights gained from this explainability driven data auditing strategy is then leveraged to address the discovered issues to enable the creation of high-performing deep learning models with appropriate prediction behaviour. The hope is that such an explainability-driven strategy can be complimentary to data-driven strategies to facilitate for more responsible development of machine learning algorithms for computer vision applications.
Softwarearxiv.org

Structured DropConnect for Uncertainty Inference in Image Classification

With the complexity of the network structure, uncertainty inference has become an important task to improve the classification accuracy for artificial intelligence systems. For image classification tasks, we propose a structured DropConnect (SDC) framework to model the output of a deep neural network by a Dirichlet distribution. We introduce a DropConnect strategy on weights in the fully connected layers during training. In test, we split the network into several sub-networks, and then model the Dirichlet distribution by match its moments with the mean and variance of the outputs of these sub-networks. The entropy of the estimated Dirichlet distribution is finally utilized for uncertainty inference. In this paper, this framework is implemented on LeNet$5$ and VGG$16$ models for misclassification detection and out-of-distribution detection on MNIST and CIFAR-$10$ datasets. Experimental results show that the performance of the proposed SDC can be comparable to other uncertainty inference methods. Furthermore, the SDC is adapted well to different network structures with certain generalization capabilities and research prospects.
Computersarxiv.org

Model-Based Counterfactual Synthesizer for Interpretation

Counterfactuals, serving as one of the emerging type of model interpretations, have recently received attention from both researchers and practitioners. Counterfactual explanations formalize the exploration of ``what-if'' scenarios, and are an instance of example-based reasoning using a set of hypothetical data samples. Counterfactuals essentially show how the model decision alters with input perturbations. Existing methods for generating counterfactuals are mainly algorithm-based, which are time-inefficient and assume the same counterfactual universe for different queries. To address these limitations, we propose a Model-based Counterfactual Synthesizer (MCS) framework for interpreting machine learning models. We first analyze the model-based counterfactual process and construct a base synthesizer using a conditional generative adversarial net (CGAN). To better approximate the counterfactual universe for those rare queries, we novelly employ the umbrella sampling technique to conduct the MCS framework training. Besides, we also enhance the MCS framework by incorporating the causal dependence among attributes with model inductive bias, and validate its design correctness from the causality identification perspective. Experimental results on several datasets demonstrate the effectiveness as well as efficiency of our proposed MCS framework, and verify the advantages compared with other alternatives.
Computersarxiv.org

Disentangling Semantic-to-visual Confusion for Zero-shot Learning

Using generative models to synthesize visual features from semantic distribution is one of the most popular solutions to ZSL image classification in recent years. The triplet loss (TL) is popularly used to generate realistic visual distributions from semantics by automatically searching discriminative representations. However, the traditional TL cannot search reliable unseen disentangled representations due to the unavailability of unseen classes in ZSL. To alleviate this drawback, we propose in this work a multi-modal triplet loss (MMTL) which utilizes multimodal information to search a disentangled representation space. As such, all classes can interplay which can benefit learning disentangled class representations in the searched space. Furthermore, we develop a novel model called Disentangling Class Representation Generative Adversarial Network (DCR-GAN) focusing on exploiting the disentangled representations in training, feature synthesis, and final recognition stages. Benefiting from the disentangled representations, DCR-GAN could fit a more realistic distribution over both seen and unseen features. Extensive experiments show that our proposed model can lead to superior performance to the state-of-the-arts on four benchmark datasets. Our code is available at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

FastAno: Fast Anomaly Detection via Spatio-temporal Patch Transformation

Video anomaly detection has gained significant attention due to the increasing requirements of automatic monitoring for surveillance videos. Especially, the prediction based approach is one of the most studied methods to detect anomalies by predicting frames that include abnormal events in the test set after learning with the normal frames of the training set. However, a lot of prediction networks are computationally expensive owing to the use of pre-trained optical flow networks, or fail to detect abnormal situations because of their strong generative ability to predict even the anomalies. To address these shortcomings, we propose spatial rotation transformation (SRT) and temporal mixing transformation (TMT) to generate irregular patch cuboids within normal frame cuboids in order to enhance the learning of normal features. Additionally, the proposed patch transformation is used only during the training phase, allowing our model to detect abnormal frames at fast speed during inference. Our model is evaluated on three anomaly detection benchmarks, achieving competitive accuracy and surpassing all the previous works in terms of speed.
Computersarxiv.org

Lorenz System State Stability Identification using Neural Networks

Nonlinear dynamical systems such as Lorenz63 equations are known to be chaotic in nature and sensitive to initial conditions. As a result, a small perturbation in the initial conditions results in deviation in state trajectory after a few time steps. The algorithms and computational resources needed to accurately identify the system states vary depending on whether the solution is in transition region or not. We refer to the transition and non-transition regions as unstable and stable regions respectively. We label a system state to be stable if it's immediate past and future states reside in the same regime. However, at a given time step we don't have the prior knowledge about whether system is in stable or unstable region. In this paper, we develop and train a feed forward (multi-layer perceptron) Neural Network to classify the system states of a Lorenz system as stable and unstable. We pose this task as a supervised learning problem where we train the neural network on Lorenz system which have states labeled as stable or unstable. We then test the ability of the neural network models to identify the stable and unstable states on a different Lorenz system that is generated using different initial conditions. We also evaluate the classification performance in the mismatched case i.e., when the initial conditions for training and validation data are sampled from different intervals. We show that certain normalization schemes can greatly improve the performance of neural networks in especially these mismatched scenarios. The classification framework developed in the paper can be a preprocessor for a larger context of sequential decision making framework where the decision making is performed based on observed stable or unstable states.
Computersarxiv.org

Bridging Multi-Task Learning and Meta-Learning: Towards Efficient Training and Effective Adaptation

Multi-task learning (MTL) aims to improve the generalization of several related tasks by learning them jointly. As a comparison, in addition to the joint training scheme, modern meta-learning allows unseen tasks with limited labels during the test phase, in the hope of fast adaptation over them. Despite the subtle difference between MTL and meta-learning in the problem formulation, both learning paradigms share the same insight that the shared structure between existing training tasks could lead to better generalization and adaptation. In this paper, we take one important step further to understand the close connection between these two learning paradigms, through both theoretical analysis and empirical investigation. Theoretically, we first demonstrate that MTL shares the same optimization formulation with a class of gradient-based meta-learning (GBML) algorithms. We then prove that for over-parameterized neural networks with sufficient depth, the learned predictive functions of MTL and GBML are close. In particular, this result implies that the predictions given by these two models are similar over the same unseen task. Empirically, we corroborate our theoretical findings by showing that, with proper implementation, MTL is competitive against state-of-the-art GBML algorithms on a set of few-shot image classification benchmarks. Since existing GBML algorithms often involve costly second-order bi-level optimization, our first-order MTL method is an order of magnitude faster on large-scale datasets such as mini-ImageNet. We believe this work could help bridge the gap between these two learning paradigms, and provide a computationally efficient alternative to GBML that also supports fast task adaptation.