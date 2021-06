DICKMAN Mary Lee (Lemons) Dickman, 69, passed away June 14, 2021, peacefully at home from a long term illness. She was also a Type 1 Diabetic warrior for 66 years. She was born in Ronceverte, WV, the daughter of the late Arnett and Vera (Ballengee) Lemons. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Dale; and her daughter, Angela. She was a graduate from Greenbrier East High School and received her Bachelor’s degree from Bob Jones University, Greenville, SC. She taught elementary education at various Christian schools. Mary loved spending time with her family and being involved in her church, Anchor Baptist Church of Little River,...