Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Joint-DetNAS: Upgrade Your Detector with NAS, Pruning and Dynamic Distillation

By Lewei Yao, Renjie Pi, Hang Xu, Wei Zhang, Zhenguo Li, Tong Zhang
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

We propose Joint-DetNAS, a unified NAS framework for object detection, which integrates 3 key components: Neural Architecture Search, pruning, and Knowledge Distillation. Instead of naively pipelining these techniques, our Joint-DetNAS optimizes them jointly. The algorithm consists of two core processes: student morphism optimizes the student's architecture and removes the redundant parameters, while dynamic distillation aims to find the optimal matching teacher. For student morphism, weight inheritance strategy is adopted, allowing the student to flexibly update its architecture while fully utilize the predecessor's weights, which considerably accelerates the search; To facilitate dynamic distillation, an elastic teacher pool is trained via integrated progressive shrinking strategy, from which teacher detectors can be sampled without additional cost in subsequent searches. Given a base detector as the input, our algorithm directly outputs the derived student detector with high performance without additional training. Experiments demonstrate that our Joint-DetNAS outperforms the naive pipelining approach by a great margin. Given a classic R101-FPN as the base detector, Joint-DetNAS is able to boost its mAP from 41.4 to 43.9 on MS COCO and reduce the latency by 47%, which is on par with the SOTA EfficientDet while requiring less search cost. We hope our proposed method can provide the community with a new way of jointly optimizing NAS, KD and pruning.

arxiv.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detector#Knowledge Distillation#Map#Kd#Cvpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersmakeuseof.com

Make Your Linux Desktop Look Beautiful With Dynamic Wallpaper

Linux might not be the first operating system that comes to your mind when speaking of customizations, but it is quite the contrary. While most Linux distributions may seem plain and boring on the first boot, there are countless customization options to make your desktop pop and look unique. If...
Computersarxiv.org

PARP: Prune, Adjust and Re-Prune for Self-Supervised Speech Recognition

Cheng-I Jeff Lai, Yang Zhang, Alexander H. Liu, Shiyu Chang, Yi-Lun Liao, Yung-Sung Chuang, Kaizhi Qian, Sameer Khurana, David Cox, James Glass. Recent work on speech self-supervised learning (speech SSL) demonstrated the benefits of scale in learning rich and transferable representations for Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) with limited parallel data. It is then natural to investigate the existence of sparse and transferrable subnetworks in pre-trained speech SSL models that can achieve even better low-resource ASR performance. However, directly applying widely adopted pruning methods such as the Lottery Ticket Hypothesis (LTH) is suboptimal in the computational cost needed. Moreover, contrary to what LTH predicts, the discovered subnetworks yield minimal performance gain compared to the original dense network. In this work, we propose Prune-Adjust- Re-Prune (PARP), which discovers and finetunes subnetworks for much better ASR performance, while only requiring a single downstream finetuning run. PARP is inspired by our surprising observation that subnetworks pruned for pre-training tasks only needed to be slightly adjusted to achieve a sizeable performance boost in downstream ASR tasks. Extensive experiments on low-resource English and multi-lingual ASR show (1) sparse subnetworks exist in pre-trained speech SSL, and (2) the computational advantage and performance gain of PARP over baseline pruning methods. On the 10min Librispeech split without LM decoding, PARP discovers subnetworks from wav2vec 2.0 with an absolute 10.9%/12.6% WER decrease compared to the full model. We demonstrate PARP mitigates performance degradation in cross-lingual mask transfer, and investigate the possibility of discovering a single subnetwork for 10 spoken languages in one run.
Coding & Programminglogrocket.com

Upgrade your CSS layouts with Atomic Layout

Frontend libraries like Material UI, Bootstrap, and Ant Design make the life of a developer easier by simplifying layouts and increasing development speed. However, Atomic Layout, a new library, uses a different approach altogether for creating reusable layout units. When we create a specific layout using existing frontend libraries, the...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Dramatically improve your database insert speed with a simple upgrade

4 levels of creating blazingly fast Python database connections. Uploading data to your database is easy with Python. Load your data into a Pandas dataframe and use the dataframe.to_sql() method. But have you ever noticed that the insert takes a lot of time when working with large tables? We don’t have time to sit around, waiting for our queries to finish!
ComputersNew York Post

Upgrade your Excel skills to advanced with this $20 training class

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. If you have anything to do with data in your everyday or working life, you’ll likely regularly use Microsoft Excel spreadsheets to some extent. It’s one program that is simply everywhere. But while nearly everyone has to use Excel at some point in their lives, it’s certainly not an easy program to master. Most users only scratch the surface of the functionality of Excel, but if you take the time to really learn what it can do, it can be a rewarding tool to use, and make your job infinitely easier.
Computersarxiv.org

K-shot NAS: Learnable Weight-Sharing for NAS with K-shot Supernets

In one-shot weight sharing for NAS, the weights of each operation (at each layer) are supposed to be identical for all architectures (paths) in the supernet. However, this rules out the possibility of adjusting operation weights to cater for different paths, which limits the reliability of the evaluation results. In this paper, instead of counting on a single supernet, we introduce $K$-shot supernets and take their weights for each operation as a dictionary. The operation weight for each path is represented as a convex combination of items in a dictionary with a simplex code. This enables a matrix approximation of the stand-alone weight matrix with a higher rank ($K>1$). A \textit{simplex-net} is introduced to produce architecture-customized code for each path. As a result, all paths can adaptively learn how to share weights in the $K$-shot supernets and acquire corresponding weights for better evaluation. $K$-shot supernets and simplex-net can be iteratively trained, and we further extend the search to the channel dimension. Extensive experiments on benchmark datasets validate that K-shot NAS significantly improves the evaluation accuracy of paths and thus brings in impressive performance improvements.
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

It’s time to upgrade your webcam

The COVID-19 pandemic and many industries’ subsequent transition to remote work meant many of us quickly became familiar with our webcams. Now, after hours spent staring into those little camera lenses, it’s time to upgrade. It might not be the first part of your computer setup that you think about...
Sciencearxiv.org

LE-NAS: Learning-based Ensenble with NAS for Dose Prediction

Radiation therapy treatment planning is a complex process, as the target dose prescription and normal tissue sparing are conflicting objectives. Automated and accurate dose prediction for radiation therapy planning is in high demand. In this study, we propose a novel learning-based ensemble approach, named LE-NAS, which integrates neural architecture search (NAS) with knowledge distillation for 3D radiotherapy dose prediction. Specifically, the prediction network first exhaustively searches each block from enormous architecture space. Then, multiple architectures are selected with promising performance and diversity. To reduce the inference time, we adopt the teacher-student paradigm by treating the combination of diverse outputs from multiple searched networks as supervisions to guide the student network training. In addition, we apply adversarial learning to optimize the student network to recover the knowledge in teacher networks. To the best of our knowledge, we are the first to investigate the combination of NAS and knowledge distillation. The proposed method has been evaluated on the public OpenKBP dataset, and experimental results demonstrate the effectiveness of our method and its superior performance to the state-of-the-art method.
Computersnoticiasacapulconews.com

4 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your PC

Any PC owner knows the importance of keeping it optimized, no matter what they might use it for. You can use your PC for both personal and professional reasons, but if you don’t make sure that it is in the best condition it can be, you might face a lot of trouble accomplishing even the simplest tasks. Some tasks may require you to upgrade your PC altogether since simply updating certain parts of it will not suffice. This also applies to smart devices, such as a smart thermostat or Alexa.
Computersarxiv.org

Dynamic Distillation Network for Cross-Domain Few-Shot Recognition with Unlabeled Data

Most existing works in few-shot learning rely on meta-learning the network on a large base dataset which is typically from the same domain as the target dataset. We tackle the problem of cross-domain few-shot learning where there is a large shift between the base and target domain. The problem of cross-domain few-shot recognition with unlabeled target data is largely unaddressed in the literature. STARTUP was the first method that tackles this problem using self-training. However, it uses a fixed teacher pretrained on a labeled base dataset to create soft labels for the unlabeled target samples. As the base dataset and unlabeled dataset are from different domains, projecting the target images in the class-domain of the base dataset with a fixed pretrained model might be sub-optimal. We propose a simple dynamic distillation-based approach to facilitate unlabeled images from the novel/base dataset. We impose consistency regularization by calculating predictions from the weakly-augmented versions of the unlabeled images from a teacher network and matching it with the strongly augmented versions of the same images from a student network. The parameters of the teacher network are updated as exponential moving average of the parameters of the student network. We show that the proposed network learns representation that can be easily adapted to the target domain even though it has not been trained with target-specific classes during the pretraining phase. Our model outperforms the current state-of-the art method by 4.4% for 1-shot and 3.6% for 5-shot classification in the BSCD-FSL benchmark, and also shows competitive performance on traditional in-domain few-shot learning task. Our code will be available at: this https URL.
Sciencearxiv.org

Simon Says: Evaluating and Mitigating Bias in Pruned Neural Networks with Knowledge Distillation

In recent years the ubiquitous deployment of AI has posed great concerns in regards to algorithmic bias, discrimination, and fairness. Compared to traditional forms of bias or discrimination caused by humans, algorithmic bias generated by AI is more abstract and unintuitive therefore more difficult to explain and mitigate. A clear gap exists in the current literature on evaluating and mitigating bias in pruned neural networks. In this work, we strive to tackle the challenging issues of evaluating, mitigating, and explaining induced bias in pruned neural networks. Our paper makes three contributions. First, we propose two simple yet effective metrics, Combined Error Variance (CEV) and Symmetric Distance Error (SDE), to quantitatively evaluate the induced bias prevention quality of pruned models. Second, we demonstrate that knowledge distillation can mitigate induced bias in pruned neural networks, even with unbalanced datasets. Third, we reveal that model similarity has strong correlations with pruning induced bias, which provides a powerful method to explain why bias occurs in pruned neural networks. Our code is available at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

FastAno: Fast Anomaly Detection via Spatio-temporal Patch Transformation

Video anomaly detection has gained significant attention due to the increasing requirements of automatic monitoring for surveillance videos. Especially, the prediction based approach is one of the most studied methods to detect anomalies by predicting frames that include abnormal events in the test set after learning with the normal frames of the training set. However, a lot of prediction networks are computationally expensive owing to the use of pre-trained optical flow networks, or fail to detect abnormal situations because of their strong generative ability to predict even the anomalies. To address these shortcomings, we propose spatial rotation transformation (SRT) and temporal mixing transformation (TMT) to generate irregular patch cuboids within normal frame cuboids in order to enhance the learning of normal features. Additionally, the proposed patch transformation is used only during the training phase, allowing our model to detect abnormal frames at fast speed during inference. Our model is evaluated on three anomaly detection benchmarks, achieving competitive accuracy and surpassing all the previous works in terms of speed.
Computersarxiv.org

Topology Distillation for Recommender System

Recommender Systems (RS) have employed knowledge distillation which is a model compression technique training a compact student model with the knowledge transferred from a pre-trained large teacher model. Recent work has shown that transferring knowledge from the teacher's intermediate layer significantly improves the recommendation quality of the student. However, they transfer the knowledge of individual representation point-wise and thus have a limitation in that primary information of RS lies in the relations in the representation space. This paper proposes a new topology distillation approach that guides the student by transferring the topological structure built upon the relations in the teacher space. We first observe that simply making the student learn the whole topological structure is not always effective and even degrades the student's performance. We demonstrate that because the capacity of the student is highly limited compared to that of the teacher, learning the whole topological structure is daunting for the student. To address this issue, we propose a novel method named Hierarchical Topology Distillation (HTD) which distills the topology hierarchically to cope with the large capacity gap. Our extensive experiments on real-world datasets show that the proposed method significantly outperforms the state-of-the-art competitors. We also provide in-depth analyses to ascertain the benefit of distilling the topology for RS.
Computersarxiv.org

X-MAN: Explaining multiple sources of anomalies in video

Our objective is to detect anomalies in video while also automatically explaining the reason behind the detector's response. In a practical sense, explainability is crucial for this task as the required response to an anomaly depends on its nature and severity. However, most leading methods (based on deep neural networks) are not interpretable and hide the decision making process in uninterpretable feature representations. In an effort to tackle this problem we make the following contributions: (1) we show how to build interpretable feature representations suitable for detecting anomalies with state of the art performance, (2) we propose an interpretable probabilistic anomaly detector which can describe the reason behind it's response using high level concepts, (3) we are the first to directly consider object interactions for anomaly detection and (4) we propose a new task of explaining anomalies and release a large dataset for evaluating methods on this task. Our method competes well with the state of the art on public datasets while also providing anomaly explanation based on objects and their interactions.
Computersarxiv.org

Smoothing the Disentangled Latent Style Space for Unsupervised Image-to-Image Translation

Yahui Liu, Enver Sangineto, Yajing Chen, Linchao Bao, Haoxian Zhang, Nicu Sebe, Bruno Lepri, Wei Wang, Marco De Nadai. Image-to-Image (I2I) multi-domain translation models are usually evaluated also using the quality of their semantic interpolation results. However, state-of-the-art models frequently show abrupt changes in the image appearance during interpolation, and usually perform poorly in interpolations across domains. In this paper, we propose a new training protocol based on three specific losses which help a translation network to learn a smooth and disentangled latent style space in which: 1) Both intra- and inter-domain interpolations correspond to gradual changes in the generated images and 2) The content of the source image is better preserved during the translation. Moreover, we propose a novel evaluation metric to properly measure the smoothness of latent style space of I2I translation models. The proposed method can be plugged into existing translation approaches, and our extensive experiments on different datasets show that it can significantly boost the quality of the generated images and the graduality of the interpolations.
Computersarxiv.org

Efficient Deep Learning: A Survey on Making Deep Learning Models Smaller, Faster, and Better

Deep Learning has revolutionized the fields of computer vision, natural language understanding, speech recognition, information retrieval and more. However, with the progressive improvements in deep learning models, their number of parameters, latency, resources required to train, etc. have all have increased significantly. Consequently, it has become important to pay attention to these footprint metrics of a model as well, not just its quality. We present and motivate the problem of efficiency in deep learning, followed by a thorough survey of the five core areas of model efficiency (spanning modeling techniques, infrastructure, and hardware) and the seminal work there. We also present an experiment-based guide along with code, for practitioners to optimize their model training and deployment. We believe this is the first comprehensive survey in the efficient deep learning space that covers the landscape of model efficiency from modeling techniques to hardware support. Our hope is that this survey would provide the reader with the mental model and the necessary understanding of the field to apply generic efficiency techniques to immediately get significant improvements, and also equip them with ideas for further research and experimentation to achieve additional gains.
Computersarxiv.org

SEEN: Sharpening Explanations for Graph Neural Networks using Explanations from Neighborhoods

Explaining the foundations for predictions obtained from graph neural networks (GNNs) is critical for credible use of GNN models for real-world problems. Owing to the rapid growth of GNN applications, recent progress in explaining predictions from GNNs, such as sensitivity analysis, perturbation methods, and attribution methods, showed great opportunities and possibilities for explaining GNN predictions. In this study, we propose a method to improve the explanation quality of node classification tasks that can be applied in a post hoc manner through aggregation of auxiliary explanations from important neighboring nodes, named SEEN. Applying SEEN does not require modification of a graph and can be used with diverse explainability techniques due to its independent mechanism. Experiments on matching motif-participating nodes from a given graph show great improvement in explanation accuracy of up to 12.71% and demonstrate the correlation between the auxiliary explanations and the enhanced explanation accuracy through leveraging their contributions. SEEN provides a simple but effective method to enhance the explanation quality of GNN model outputs, and this method is applicable in combination with most explainability techniques.
Computersarxiv.org

Adaptive Visibility Graph Neural Network and It's Application in Modulation Classification

Our digital world is full of time series and graphs which capture the various aspects of many complex systems. Traditionally, there are respective methods in processing these two different types of data, e.g., Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) and Graph Neural Network (GNN), while in recent years, time series could be mapped to graphs by using the techniques such as Visibility Graph (VG), so that researchers can use graph algorithms to mine the knowledge in time series. Such mapping methods establish a bridge between time series and graphs, and have high potential to facilitate the analysis of various real-world time series. However, the VG method and its variants are just based on fixed rules and thus lack of flexibility, largely limiting their application in reality. In this paper, we propose an Adaptive Visibility Graph (AVG) algorithm that can adaptively map time series into graphs, based on which we further establish an end-to-end classification framework AVGNet, by utilizing GNN model DiffPool as the classifier. We then adopt AVGNet for radio signal modulation classification which is an important task in the field of wireless communication. The simulations validate that AVGNet outperforms a series of advanced deep learning methods, achieving the state-of-the-art performance in this task.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

PatchNet: Unsupervised Object Discovery based on Patch Embedding

We demonstrate that frequently appearing objects can be discovered by training randomly sampled patches from a small number of images (100 to 200) by self-supervision. Key to this approach is the pattern space, a latent space of patterns that represents all possible sub-images of the given image data. The distance structure in the pattern space captures the co-occurrence of patterns due to the frequent objects. The pattern space embedding is learned by minimizing the contrastive loss between randomly generated adjacent patches. To prevent the embedding from learning the background, we modulate the contrastive loss by color-based object saliency and background dissimilarity. The learned distance structure serves as object memory, and the frequent objects are simply discovered by clustering the pattern vectors from the random patches sampled for inference. Our image representation based on image patches naturally handles the position and scale invariance property that is crucial to multi-object discovery. The method has been proven surprisingly effective, and successfully applied to finding multiple human faces and bodies from natural images.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Dynamically Grown Generative Adversarial Networks

Recent work introduced progressive network growing as a promising way to ease the training for large GANs, but the model design and architecture-growing strategy still remain under-explored and needs manual design for different image data. In this paper, we propose a method to dynamically grow a GAN during training, optimizing the network architecture and its parameters together with automation. The method embeds architecture search techniques as an interleaving step with gradient-based training to periodically seek the optimal architecture-growing strategy for the generator and discriminator. It enjoys the benefits of both eased training because of progressive growing and improved performance because of broader architecture design space. Experimental results demonstrate new state-of-the-art of image generation. Observations in the search procedure also provide constructive insights into the GAN model design such as generator-discriminator balance and convolutional layer choices.