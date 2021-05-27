Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Efficient High-Resolution Image-to-Image Translation using Multi-Scale Gradient U-Net

By Kumarapu Laxman, Shiv Ram Dubey, Baddam Kalyan, Satya Raj Vineel Kojjarapu
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Recently, Conditional Generative Adversarial Network (Conditional GAN) have shown very promising performance in several image-to-image translation applications. However, the uses of these conditional GANs are quite limited to low-resolution images, such as 256X256.The Pix2Pix-HD is a recent attempt to utilize the conditional GAN for high-resolution image synthesis. In this paper, we propose a Multi-Scale Gradient based U-Net (MSG U-Net) model for high-resolution image-to-image translation up to 2048X1024 resolution. The proposed model is trained by allowing the flow of gradients from multiple-discriminators to a single generator at multiple scales. The proposed MSG U-Net architecture leads to photo-realistic high-resolution image-to-image translation. Moreover, the proposed model is computationally efficient as com-pared to the Pix2Pix-HD with an improvement in the inference time nearly by 2.5 times. We provide the code of MSG U-Net model at this https URL.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Net#Image Translation#Multi Scale Gradient#Msg U Net
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

An Optimized High-Content Imaging Workflow for 3D Spheroid Cell Models

By virtue of their more physiologically relevant architecture and cell-cell interactions, 3D cell culture models are proving to be a better alternative to 2D cell culture models for predicting the efficacy and safety of drugs in human patients. 3D microtissues, resembling human tissue in both form and function, have been...
Computersarxiv.org

MASA-SR: Matching Acceleration and Spatial Adaptation for Reference-Based Image Super-Resolution

Reference-based image super-resolution (RefSR) has shown promising success in recovering high-frequency details by utilizing an external reference image (Ref). In this task, texture details are transferred from the Ref image to the low-resolution (LR) image according to their point- or patch-wise correspondence. Therefore, high-quality correspondence matching is critical. It is also desired to be computationally efficient. Besides, existing RefSR methods tend to ignore the potential large disparity in distributions between the LR and Ref images, which hurts the effectiveness of the information utilization. In this paper, we propose the MASA network for RefSR, where two novel modules are designed to address these problems. The proposed Match & Extraction Module significantly reduces the computational cost by a coarse-to-fine correspondence matching scheme. The Spatial Adaptation Module learns the difference of distribution between the LR and Ref images, and remaps the distribution of Ref features to that of LR features in a spatially adaptive way. This scheme makes the network robust to handle different reference images. Extensive quantitative and qualitative experiments validate the effectiveness of our proposed model.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

T-Net: Deep Stacked Scale-Iteration Network for Image Dehazing

Hazy images reduce the visibility of the image content, and haze will lead to failure in handling subsequent computer vision tasks. In this paper, we address the problem of image dehazing by proposing a dehazing network named T-Net, which consists of a backbone network based on the U-Net architecture and a dual attention module. And it can achieve multi-scale feature fusion by using skip connections with a new fusion strategy. Furthermore, by repeatedly unfolding the plain T-Net, Stack T-Net is proposed to take advantage of the dependence of deep features across stages via a recursive strategy. In order to reduce network parameters, the intra-stage recursive computation of ResNet is adopted in our Stack T-Net. And we take both the stage-wise result and the original hazy image as input to each T-Net and finally output the prediction of clean image. Experimental results on both synthetic and real-world images demonstrate that our plain T-Net and the advanced Stack T-Net perform favorably against the state-of-the-art dehazing algorithms, and show that our Stack T-Net could further improve the dehazing effect, demonstrating the effectiveness of the recursive strategy.
Computersarxiv.org

Image Deformation Estimation via Multi-Objective Optimization

The free-form deformation model can represent a wide range of non-rigid deformations by manipulating a control point lattice over the image. However, due to a large number of parameters, it is challenging to fit the free-form deformation model directly to the deformed image for deformation estimation because of the complexity of the fitness landscape. In this paper, we cast the registration task as a multi-objective optimization problem (MOP) according to the fact that regions affected by each control point overlap with each other. Specifically, by partitioning the template image into several regions and measuring the similarity of each region independently, multiple objectives are built and deformation estimation can thus be realized by solving the MOP with off-the-shelf multi-objective evolutionary algorithms (MOEAs). In addition, a coarse-to-fine strategy is realized by image pyramid combined with control point mesh subdivision. Specifically, the optimized candidate solutions of the current image level are inherited by the next level, which increases the ability to deal with large deformation. Also, a post-processing procedure is proposed to generate a single output utilizing the Pareto optimal solutions. Comparative experiments on both synthetic and real-world images show the effectiveness and usefulness of our deformation estimation method.
arxiv.org

Agile wide-field imaging with selective high resolution

Wide-field and high-resolution (HR) imaging is essential for various applications such as aviation reconnaissance, topographic mapping and safety monitoring. The existing techniques require a large-scale detector array to capture HR images of the whole field, resulting in high complexity and heavy cost. In this work, we report an agile wide-field imaging framework with selective high resolution that requires only two detectors. It builds on the statistical sparsity prior of natural scenes that the important targets locate only at small regions of interests (ROI), instead of the whole field. Under this assumption, we use a short-focal camera to image wide field with a certain low resolution, and use a long-focal camera to acquire the HR images of ROI. To automatically locate ROI in the wide field in real time, we propose an efficient deep-learning based multiscale registration method that is robust and blind to the large setting differences (focal, white balance, etc) between the two cameras. Using the registered location, the long-focal camera mounted on a gimbal enables real-time tracking of the ROI for continuous HR imaging. We demonstrated the novel imaging framework by building a proof-of-concept setup with only 1181 gram weight, and assembled it on an unmanned aerial vehicle for air-to-ground monitoring. Experiments show that the setup maintains 120$^{\circ}$ wide field-of-view (FOV) with selective 0.45$mrad$ instantaneous FOV.
Softwarearxiv.org

Title:On the use of automatically generated synthetic image datasets for benchmarking face recognition

Authors:Laurent Colbois, Tiago de Freitas Pereira, Sébastien Marcel. Abstract: The availability of large-scale face datasets has been key in the progress of face recognition. However, due to licensing issues or copyright infringement, some datasets are not available anymore (e.g. MS-Celeb-1M). Recent advances in Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), to synthesize realistic face images, provide a pathway to replace real datasets by synthetic datasets, both to train and benchmark face recognition (FR) systems. The work presented in this paper provides a study on benchmarking FR systems using a synthetic dataset. First, we introduce the proposed methodology to generate a synthetic dataset, without the need for human intervention, by exploiting the latent structure of a StyleGAN2 model with multiple controlled factors of variation. Then, we confirm that (i) the generated synthetic identities are not data subjects from the GAN's training dataset, which is verified on a synthetic dataset with 10K+ identities; (ii) benchmarking results on the synthetic dataset are a good substitution, often providing error rates and system ranking similar to the benchmarking on the real dataset.
Softwarearxiv.org

Variational AutoEncoder for Reference based Image Super-Resolution

In this paper, we propose a novel reference based image super-resolution approach via Variational AutoEncoder (RefVAE). Existing state-of-the-art methods mainly focus on single image super-resolution which cannot perform well on large upsampling factors, e.g., 8$\times$. We propose a reference based image super-resolution, for which any arbitrary image can act as a reference for super-resolution. Even using random map or low-resolution image itself, the proposed RefVAE can transfer the knowledge from the reference to the super-resolved images. Depending upon different references, the proposed method can generate different versions of super-resolved images from a hidden super-resolution space. Besides using different datasets for some standard evaluations with PSNR and SSIM, we also took part in the NTIRE2021 SR Space challenge and have provided results of the randomness evaluation of our approach. Compared to other state-of-the-art methods, our approach achieves higher diverse scores.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

High Resolution Video Generation Using Spatio-Temporal GAN

In this paper, we present a novel network for high resolution video generation. Our network uses ideas from Wasserstein GANs by enforcing k-Lipschitz constraint on the loss term and Conditional GANs using class labels for training and testing. We present Generator and Discriminator network layerwise details along with the combined network architecture, optimization details and algorithm used in this work. Our network uses a combination of two loss terms: mean square pixel loss and an adversarial loss. The datasets used for training and testing our network are UCF101, Golf and Aeroplane Datasets. Using Inception Score and Fréchet Inception Distance as the evaluation metrics, our network outperforms previous state of the art networks on unsupervised video generation.
Softwarearxiv.org

Super-Resolution Image Reconstruction Based on Self-Calibrated Convolutional GAN

With the effective application of deep learning in computer vision, breakthroughs have been made in the research of super-resolution images reconstruction. However, many researches have pointed out that the insufficiency of the neural network extraction on image features may bring the deteriorating of newly reconstructed image. On the other hand, the generated pictures are sometimes too artificial because of over-smoothing. In order to solve the above problems, we propose a novel self-calibrated convolutional generative adversarial networks. The generator consists of feature extraction and image reconstruction. Feature extraction uses self-calibrated convolutions, which contains four portions, and each portion has specific functions. It can not only expand the range of receptive fields, but also obtain long-range spatial and inter-channel dependencies. Then image reconstruction is performed, and finally a super-resolution image is reconstructed. We have conducted thorough experiments on different datasets including set5, set14 and BSD100 under the SSIM evaluation method. The experimental results prove the effectiveness of the proposed network.
Entertainmentarxiv.org

GANs N' Roses: Stable, Controllable, Diverse Image to Image Translation (works for videos too!)

We show how to learn a map that takes a content code, derived from a face image, and a randomly chosen style code to an anime image. We derive an adversarial loss from our simple and effective definitions of style and content. This adversarial loss guarantees the map is diverse -- a very wide range of anime can be produced from a single content code. Under plausible assumptions, the map is not just diverse, but also correctly represents the probability of an anime, conditioned on an input face. In contrast, current multimodal generation procedures cannot capture the complex styles that appear in anime. Extensive quantitative experiments support the idea the map is correct. Extensive qualitative results show that the method can generate a much more diverse range of styles than SOTA comparisons. Finally, we show that our formalization of content and style allows us to perform video to video translation without ever training on videos.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Practical Large-Scale Linear Programming using Primal-Dual Hybrid Gradient

We present PDLP, a practical first-order method for linear programming (LP) that can solve to the high levels of accuracy that are expected in traditional LP applications. In addition, it can scale to very large problems because its core operation is matrix-vector multiplications. PDLP is derived by applying the primal-dual hybrid gradient (PDHG) method, popularized by Chambolle and Pock (2011), to a saddle-point formulation of LP. PDLP enhances PDHG for LP by combining several new techniques with older tricks from the literature; the enhancements include diagonal preconditioning, presolving, adaptive step sizes, and adaptive restarting. PDLP improves the state of the art for first-order methods applied to LP. We compare PDLP with SCS, an ADMM-based solver, on a set of 383 LP instances derived from MIPLIB 2017. With a target of $10^{-8}$ relative accuracy and 1 hour time limit, PDLP achieves a 6.3x reduction in the geometric mean of solve times and a 4.6x reduction in the number of instances unsolved (from 227 to 49). Furthermore, we highlight standard benchmark instances and a large-scale application (PageRank) where our open-source prototype of PDLP, written in Julia, outperforms a commercial LP solver.
SciencePhotonics.com

Motion Blur Correction Method Will Bring High-Quality Imaging to Dark Environments

TOKYO, June 9, 2021 — Researchers from Tokyo University of Science introduced a technique that addresses a limitation of single-photon imaging: motion. A team led by professor Takayuki Hamamoto developed an algorithm capable of addressing the blurring caused by the motion of an imaged object, as well as common blurring of the entire image such as that caused by the shaking of the camera.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A quick guide to color image compression using PCA in python

Step by step explanation on how to use PCA for Dimensionality Reduction on a colored image using python. If you are a Data Science or Machine Learning enthusiast, you must have come across PCA (Principal Component Analysis) which is a popular unsupervised machine learning algorithm primarily used for dimensionality reduction of large dataset. We can use PCA for dimensionality reduction for images as well.
Technologyarxiv.org

DS-TransUNet:Dual Swin Transformer U-Net for Medical Image Segmentation

Automatic medical image segmentation has made great progress benefit from the development of deep learning. However, most existing methods are based on convolutional neural networks (CNNs), which fail to build long-range dependencies and global context connections due to the limitation of receptive field in convolution operation. Inspired by the success of Transformer in modeling the long-range contextual information, some researchers have expended considerable efforts in designing the robust variants of Transformer-based U-Net. Moreover, the patch division used in vision transformers usually ignores the pixel-level intrinsic structural features inside each patch. To alleviate these problems, we propose a novel deep medical image segmentation framework called Dual Swin Transformer U-Net (DS-TransUNet), which might be the first attempt to concurrently incorporate the advantages of hierarchical Swin Transformer into both encoder and decoder of the standard U-shaped architecture to enhance the semantic segmentation quality of varying medical images. Unlike many prior Transformer-based solutions, the proposed DS-TransUNet first adopts dual-scale encoder subnetworks based on Swin Transformer to extract the coarse and fine-grained feature representations of different semantic scales. As the core component for our DS-TransUNet, a well-designed Transformer Interactive Fusion (TIF) module is proposed to effectively establish global dependencies between features of different scales through the self-attention mechanism. Furthermore, we also introduce the Swin Transformer block into decoder to further explore the long-range contextual information during the up-sampling process. Extensive experiments across four typical tasks for medical image segmentation demonstrate the effectiveness of DS-TransUNet, and show that our approach significantly outperforms the state-of-the-art methods.
Technologyarxiv.org

An RF-source-free microwave photonic radar with an optically injected semiconductor laser for high-resolution detection and imaging

Pei Zhou (1, 2, and 3), Rengheng Zhang (1 and 2), Nianqiang Li (1 and 2), Zhidong Jiang (1 and 2), Shilong Pan (3) ((1) School of Optoelectronic Science and Engineering and Collaborative Innovation Center of Suzhou Nano Science and Technology, Soochow University, Suzhou 215006, China, (2) Key Lab of Advanced Optical Manufacturing Technologies of Jiangsu Province and Key Lab of Modern Optical Technologies of Education Ministry of China, Soochow University, Suzhou 215006, China, (3) Key Laboratory of Radar Imaging and Microwave Photonics, Ministry of Education, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Nanjing 210016, China)
Softwarestackoverflow.blog

Let’s enhance: use Intel AI to increase image resolution in this demo

Across alien epics and procedural crime dramas, detectives and truth seekers have repeated the mantra: zoom and enhance. It’s passed into popular culture as a much-beloved meme, but in recent years, machine learning has increasingly made this fiction trope into an accessible reality. And we've got the demo to prove it.
SciencePhotonics.com

Fluorescence Microscopy Technique Images Deep Brain in High Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 8, 2021 — A noninvasive brain imaging technique developed by researchers at ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich works in the near-infrared (NIR) spectrum to enable superresolution deep-tissue fluorescence microscopy at four times the depth limit imposed by light diffusion. According to the researchers, the technique, called diffuse optical localization imaging (DOLI), operates in a resolution-depth regime previously inaccessible with optical methods.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Decreasing scaling transition from adaptive gradient descent to stochastic gradient descent

Currently, researchers have proposed the adaptive gradient descent algorithm and its variants, such as AdaGrad, RMSProp, Adam, AmsGrad, etc. Although these algorithms have a faster speed in the early stage, the generalization ability in the later stage of training is often not as good as the stochastic gradient descent. Recently, some researchers have combined the adaptive gradient descent and stochastic gradient descent to obtain the advantages of both and achieved good results. Based on this research, we propose a decreasing scaling transition from adaptive gradient descent to stochastic gradient descent method(DSTAda). For the training stage of the stochastic gradient descent, we use a learning rate that decreases linearly with the number of iterations instead of a constant learning rate. We achieve a smooth and stable transition from adaptive gradient descent to stochastic gradient descent through scaling. At the same time, we give a theoretical proof of the convergence of DSTAda under the framework of online learning. Our experimental results show that the DSTAda algorithm has a faster convergence speed, higher accuracy, and better stability and robustness. Our implementation is available at: this https URL.
Softwarelearnopencv.com

Image Filtering Using Convolution in OpenCV

Have you ever tried to blur or sharpen an image in Photoshop, or with the help of a mobile application? If yes, then you have already used convolution kernels. Here, we will explain how to use convolution in OpenCV for image filtering. You will use 2D-convolution kernels and the OpenCV...
Computersmorns.ca

Faster holographic imaging using recurrent neural networks

Digital holographic imaging is a commonly used microscopy technique in biomedical imaging. It reveals rich optical information of the sample, which could be used, for example, to detect pathological abnormalities in tissue slides. Common image sensors only respond to the intensity of the incoming light. Therefore, reconstructing the complete 3D information of a hologram that is digitally recorded by such sensors has been a challenging task involving optical phase retrieval, which is a time-consuming and computationally intensive step in digital holography.