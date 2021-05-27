Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Dynamic Network selection for the Object Detection task: why it matters and what we (didn't) achieve

By Emanuele Vitali, Anton Lokhmotov, Gianluca Palermo
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

In this paper, we want to show the potential benefit of a dynamic auto-tuning approach for the inference process in the Deep Neural Network (DNN) context, tackling the object detection challenge. We benchmarked different neural networks to find the optimal detector for the well-known COCO 17 database, and we demonstrate that even if we only consider the quality of the prediction there is not a single optimal network. This is even more evident if we also consider the time to solution as a metric to evaluate, and then select, the most suitable network. This opens to the possibility for an adaptive methodology to switch among different object detection networks according to run-time requirements (e.g. maximum quality subject to a time-to-solution constraint).

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Object Detection#Neural Networks#Dynamic Network#The Deep Neural Network#Dnn#Parallel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Oracle
Related
Sciencedenversun.com

Electromagnetic Spectrum: What Is It and Why Does It Matter

The electromagnetic spectrum is all around us. From radio waves used by your local news radio station to high-speed data cables that run through the walls of your office, the electromagnetic spectrum is an important resource for most businesses, big and small. The electromagnetic spectrum is a limited public resource. In fact, it's the largest public resource in the world!
Softwarearxiv.org

Progressive Multi-scale Fusion Network for RGB-D Salient Object Detection

Salient object detection(SOD) aims at locating the most significant object within a given image. In recent years, great progress has been made in applying SOD on many vision tasks. The depth map could provide additional spatial prior and boundary cues to boost the performance. Combining the depth information with image data obtained from standard visual cameras has been widely used in recent SOD works, however, introducing depth information in a suboptimal fusion strategy may have negative influence in the performance of SOD. In this paper, we discuss about the advantages of the so-called progressive multi-scale fusion method and propose a mask-guided feature aggregation module(MGFA). The proposed framework can effectively combine the two features of different modalities and, furthermore, alleviate the impact of erroneous depth features, which are inevitably caused by the variation of depth quality. We further introduce a mask-guided refinement module(MGRM) to complement the high-level semantic features and reduce the irrelevant features from multi-scale fusion, leading to an overall refinement of detection. Experiments on five challenging benchmarks demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms 11 state-of-the-art methods under different evaluation metrics.
Computersarxiv.org

Generative adversarial network with object detector discriminator for enhanced defect detection on ultrasonic B-scans

Non-destructive testing is a set of techniques for defect detection in materials. While the set of imaging techniques are manifold, ultrasonic imaging is the one used the most. The analysis is mainly performed by human inspectors manually analyzing recorded images. The low number of defects in real ultrasonic inspections and legal issues considering data from such inspections make it difficult to obtain proper results from automatic ultrasonic image (B-scan) analysis. In this paper, we present a novel deep learning Generative Adversarial Network model for generating ultrasonic B-scans with defects in distinct locations. Furthermore, we show that generated B-scans can be used for synthetic data augmentation, and can improve the performance of deep convolutional neural object detection networks. Our novel method is demonstrated on a dataset of almost 4000 B-scans with more than 6000 annotated defects. Defect detection performance when training on real data yielded average precision of 71%. By training only on generated data the results increased to 72.1%, and by mixing generated and real data we achieve 75.7% average precision. We believe that synthetic data generation can generalize to other challenges with limited datasets and could be used for training human personnel.
Technologyarxiv.org

We Can Always Catch You: Detecting Adversarial Patched Objects WITH or WITHOUT Signature

Recently, the object detection based on deep learning has proven to be vulnerable to adversarial patch attacks. The attackers holding a specially crafted patch can hide themselves from the state-of-the-art person detectors, e.g., YOLO, even in the physical world. This kind of attack can bring serious security threats, such as escaping from surveillance cameras. In this paper, we deeply explore the detection problems about the adversarial patch attacks to the object detection. First, we identify a leverageable signature of existing adversarial patches from the point of the visualization explanation. A fast signature-based defense method is proposed and demonstrated to be effective. Second, we design an improved patch generation algorithm to reveal the risk that the signature-based way may be bypassed by the techniques emerging in the future. The newly generated adversarial patches can successfully evade the proposed signature-based defense. Finally, we present a novel signature-independent detection method based on the internal content semantics consistency rather than any attack-specific prior knowledge. The fundamental intuition is that the adversarial object can appear locally but disappear globally in an input image. The experiments demonstrate that the signature-independent method can effectively detect the existing and improved attacks. It has also proven to be a general method by detecting unforeseen and even other types of attacks without any attack-specific prior knowledge. The two proposed detection methods can be adopted in different scenarios, and we believe that combining them can offer a comprehensive protection.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

What is Training Data Security and Why Does it Matter?

The effectiveness and predictive power of machine learning models is highly dependent on the quality of data used during the training phase. In most real-world scenarios, models are trained using domain-specific data provided by known and trusted sources. However, not all data sources are known and benevolent; some have an...
Computersarxiv.org

Deception Detection in Group Video Conversations using Dynamic Interaction Networks

Detecting groups of people who are jointly deceptive in video conversations is crucial in settings such as meetings, sales pitches, and negotiations. Past work on deception in videos focuses on detecting a single deceiver and uses facial or visual features only. In this paper, we propose the concept of Face-to-Face Dynamic Interaction Networks (FFDINs) to model the interpersonal interactions within a group of people. The use of FFDINs enables us to leverage network relations in detecting group deception in video conversations for the first time. We use a dataset of 185 videos from a deception-based game called Resistance. We first characterize the behavior of individual, pairs, and groups of deceptive participants and compare them to non-deceptive participants. Our analysis reveals that pairs of deceivers tend to avoid mutual interaction and focus their attention on non-deceivers. In contrast, non-deceivers interact with everyone equally. We propose Negative Dynamic Interaction Networks to capture the notion of missing interactions. We create the DeceptionRank algorithm to detect deceivers from NDINs extracted from videos that are just one minute long. We show that our method outperforms recent state-of-the-art computer vision, graph embedding, and ensemble methods by at least 20.9% AUROC in identifying deception from videos.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

What is GraphQLite and Why Did We Build it?

My first Mobile BaaS experience was Parse way back in 2011. It was elegant, simple, easy to use, and fulfilled most of the needs that a mobile application developer required. Ever since Facebook acquired it, I was looking for an alternative solution. Firebase was a great direction to be orientated to, however before the Google acquisition, it had far fewer features than expected.
Computersstaceyoniot.com

We now know what we don’t know about Matter

There are still a lot of unknowns with regard to the new Matter interoperability standard, but we have a much better sense of what we don’t know in the wake of a panel hosted this week by Silicon Labs. During the event, which I moderated (and was paid by Silicon Labs to both create and moderate), we heard from product developers about their concerns. We also received some new information from Michelle Mindala-Freeman, head of marketing for the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), which was formerly known as the Zigbee Alliance and which oversees the Matter protocol.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Batch, Mini-Batch and Stochastic Gradient Descent for Linear Regression

Gradient Descent algorithm is an iterative first-order optimisation method to find the function’s local minimum (ideally global). Its basic implementation and behaviour I’ve described in my other article here. This one focuses on three main variants in terms of the amount of data the algorithm uses to calculate the gradient and to make steps.
SoftwareHPCwire

ISC Keynote: Glimpse into Microsoft’s View of the Quantum Computing Landscape

Looking for a dose of reality and realistic optimism about quantum computing? Matthias Troyer, Microsoft distinguished scientist, plans to do just that in his ISC2021 keynote in two weeks – Quantum Computing: From Academic Research to Real-world Applications. He notes wryly that classical computers enjoy a roughly billion times advantage (op/s) over quantum systems at the moment. So why is Microsoft betting heavily on quantum computing, you ask?
Sciencearxiv.org

Shape from Blur: Recovering Textured 3D Shape and Motion of Fast Moving Objects

We address the novel task of jointly reconstructing the 3D shape, texture, and motion of an object from a single motion-blurred image. While previous approaches address the deblurring problem only in the 2D image domain, our proposed rigorous modeling of all object properties in the 3D domain enables the correct description of arbitrary object motion. This leads to significantly better image decomposition and sharper deblurring results. We model the observed appearance of a motion-blurred object as a combination of the background and a 3D object with constant translation and rotation. Our method minimizes a loss on reconstructing the input image via differentiable rendering with suitable regularizers. This enables estimating the textured 3D mesh of the blurred object with high fidelity. Our method substantially outperforms competing approaches on several benchmarks for fast moving objects deblurring. Qualitative results show that the reconstructed 3D mesh generates high-quality temporal super-resolution and novel views of the deblurred object.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to run (Model-Agnostic Meta-Learning) MAML algorithm

MAML is a class of meta-learning algorithms created by Stanford Research and UC Berkeley Alum Dr. Chelsea Finn. MAML was inspired by the idea behind the question that how much data is really needed to learn about something. Can we teach algorithms to learn how to learn?. In such a...
Computersarxiv.org

Efficient Deep Learning: A Survey on Making Deep Learning Models Smaller, Faster, and Better

Deep Learning has revolutionized the fields of computer vision, natural language understanding, speech recognition, information retrieval and more. However, with the progressive improvements in deep learning models, their number of parameters, latency, resources required to train, etc. have all have increased significantly. Consequently, it has become important to pay attention to these footprint metrics of a model as well, not just its quality. We present and motivate the problem of efficiency in deep learning, followed by a thorough survey of the five core areas of model efficiency (spanning modeling techniques, infrastructure, and hardware) and the seminal work there. We also present an experiment-based guide along with code, for practitioners to optimize their model training and deployment. We believe this is the first comprehensive survey in the efficient deep learning space that covers the landscape of model efficiency from modeling techniques to hardware support. Our hope is that this survey would provide the reader with the mental model and the necessary understanding of the field to apply generic efficiency techniques to immediately get significant improvements, and also equip them with ideas for further research and experimentation to achieve additional gains.
Computersarxiv.org

CMF: Cascaded Multi-model Fusion for Referring Image Segmentation

In this work, we address the task of referring image segmentation (RIS), which aims at predicting a segmentation mask for the object described by a natural language expression. Most existing methods focus on establishing unidirectional or directional relationships between visual and linguistic features to associate two modalities together, while the multi-scale context is ignored or insufficiently modeled. Multi-scale context is crucial to localize and segment those objects that have large scale variations during the multi-modal fusion process. To solve this problem, we propose a simple yet effective Cascaded Multi-modal Fusion (CMF) module, which stacks multiple atrous convolutional layers in parallel and further introduces a cascaded branch to fuse visual and linguistic features. The cascaded branch can progressively integrate multi-scale contextual information and facilitate the alignment of two modalities during the multi-modal fusion process. Experimental results on four benchmark datasets demonstrate that our method outperforms most state-of-the-art methods. Code is available at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

Anomaly Detection in Video Sequences: A Benchmark and Computational Model

Anomaly detection has attracted considerable search attention. However, existing anomaly detection databases encounter two major problems. Firstly, they are limited in scale. Secondly, training sets contain only video-level labels indicating the existence of an abnormal event during the full video while lacking annotations of precise time durations. To tackle these problems, we contribute a new Large-scale Anomaly Detection (LAD) database as the benchmark for anomaly detection in video sequences, which is featured in two aspects. 1) It contains 2000 video sequences including normal and abnormal video clips with 14 anomaly categories including crash, fire, violence, etc. with large scene varieties, making it the largest anomaly analysis database to date. 2) It provides the annotation data, including video-level labels (abnormal/normal video, anomaly type) and frame-level labels (abnormal/normal video frame) to facilitate anomaly detection. Leveraging the above benefits from the LAD database, we further formulate anomaly detection as a fully-supervised learning problem and propose a multi-task deep neural network to solve it. We first obtain the local spatiotemporal contextual feature by using an Inflated 3D convolutional (I3D) network. Then we construct a recurrent convolutional neural network fed the local spatiotemporal contextual feature to extract the spatiotemporal contextual feature. With the global spatiotemporal contextual feature, the anomaly type and score can be computed simultaneously by a multi-task neural network. Experimental results show that the proposed method outperforms the state-of-the-art anomaly detection methods on our database and other public databases of anomaly detection. Codes are available at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

Towards a Rigorous Theoretical Analysis and Evaluation of GNN Explanations

As Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) are increasingly employed in real-world applications, it becomes critical to ensure that the stakeholders understand the rationale behind their predictions. While several GNN explanation methods have been proposed recently, there has been little to no work on theoretically analyzing the behavior of these methods or systematically evaluating their effectiveness. Here, we introduce the first axiomatic framework for theoretically analyzing, evaluating, and comparing state-of-the-art GNN explanation methods. We outline and formalize the key desirable properties that all GNN explanation methods should satisfy in order to generate reliable explanations, namely, faithfulness, stability, and fairness. We leverage these properties to present the first ever theoretical analysis of the effectiveness of state-of-the-art GNN explanation methods. Our analysis establishes upper bounds on all the aforementioned properties for popular GNN explanation methods. We also leverage our framework to empirically evaluate these methods on multiple real-world datasets from diverse domains. Our empirical results demonstrate that some popular GNN explanation methods (e.g., gradient-based methods) perform no better than a random baseline and that methods which leverage the graph structure are more effective than those that solely rely on the node features.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Experimental Demonstrations of Native Implementation of Boolean Logic Hamiltonian in a Superconducting Quantum Annealer

Daisuke Saida, Yuki Yamanashi, Mutsuo Hidaka, Fuminori Hirayama, Kentaro Imafuku, Shuichi Nagasawa, Siro Kawabata. Experimental demonstrations of quantum annealing with native implementation of Boolean logic Hamiltonians are reported. As a superconducting integrated circuit, a problem Hamiltonian whose set of ground states is consistent with a given truth table is implemented for quantum annealing with no redundant qubits. As examples of the truth table, NAND and NOR are successfully fabricated as an identical circuit. Similarly, a native implementation of a multiplier comprising six superconducting flux qubits is also demonstrated. These native implementations of Hamiltonians consistent with Boolean logic provide an efficient and scalable way of applying annealing computation to so-called circuit satisfiability problems that aim to find a set of inputs consistent with a given output over any Boolean logic functions, especially those like factorization through a multiplier Hamiltonian. A proof-of-concept demonstration of a hybrid computing architecture for domain-specific quantum computing is described.
Computersarxiv.org

FastAno: Fast Anomaly Detection via Spatio-temporal Patch Transformation

Video anomaly detection has gained significant attention due to the increasing requirements of automatic monitoring for surveillance videos. Especially, the prediction based approach is one of the most studied methods to detect anomalies by predicting frames that include abnormal events in the test set after learning with the normal frames of the training set. However, a lot of prediction networks are computationally expensive owing to the use of pre-trained optical flow networks, or fail to detect abnormal situations because of their strong generative ability to predict even the anomalies. To address these shortcomings, we propose spatial rotation transformation (SRT) and temporal mixing transformation (TMT) to generate irregular patch cuboids within normal frame cuboids in order to enhance the learning of normal features. Additionally, the proposed patch transformation is used only during the training phase, allowing our model to detect abnormal frames at fast speed during inference. Our model is evaluated on three anomaly detection benchmarks, achieving competitive accuracy and surpassing all the previous works in terms of speed.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

PatchNet: Unsupervised Object Discovery based on Patch Embedding

We demonstrate that frequently appearing objects can be discovered by training randomly sampled patches from a small number of images (100 to 200) by self-supervision. Key to this approach is the pattern space, a latent space of patterns that represents all possible sub-images of the given image data. The distance structure in the pattern space captures the co-occurrence of patterns due to the frequent objects. The pattern space embedding is learned by minimizing the contrastive loss between randomly generated adjacent patches. To prevent the embedding from learning the background, we modulate the contrastive loss by color-based object saliency and background dissimilarity. The learned distance structure serves as object memory, and the frequent objects are simply discovered by clustering the pattern vectors from the random patches sampled for inference. Our image representation based on image patches naturally handles the position and scale invariance property that is crucial to multi-object discovery. The method has been proven surprisingly effective, and successfully applied to finding multiple human faces and bodies from natural images.
Computersarxiv.org

Smoothing the Disentangled Latent Style Space for Unsupervised Image-to-Image Translation

Yahui Liu, Enver Sangineto, Yajing Chen, Linchao Bao, Haoxian Zhang, Nicu Sebe, Bruno Lepri, Wei Wang, Marco De Nadai. Image-to-Image (I2I) multi-domain translation models are usually evaluated also using the quality of their semantic interpolation results. However, state-of-the-art models frequently show abrupt changes in the image appearance during interpolation, and usually perform poorly in interpolations across domains. In this paper, we propose a new training protocol based on three specific losses which help a translation network to learn a smooth and disentangled latent style space in which: 1) Both intra- and inter-domain interpolations correspond to gradual changes in the generated images and 2) The content of the source image is better preserved during the translation. Moreover, we propose a novel evaluation metric to properly measure the smoothness of latent style space of I2I translation models. The proposed method can be plugged into existing translation approaches, and our extensive experiments on different datasets show that it can significantly boost the quality of the generated images and the graduality of the interpolations.