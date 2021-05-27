Honoring Military Veterans Fighting For Our Freedom

Memorial Day honors our military veterans who gave the last full measure of devotion fighting for our freedom. From our War of Independence to Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, brave men and women have answered and continue to answer the call to serve. For as Plato so unfortunately noted: “Only the dead have seen the end of war.” Memorial Day grew out of Decoration Day, which called on people to remember the 620,000 Civil War soldiers who died — more than all who died in World War I and II.