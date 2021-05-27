Times Now Set For Webster Groves & Kirkwood High Boys Volleyball State Championship Games Thursday Night

The time is now set for the Missouri State Boys Volleyball Class 3 Championship match between Webster Groves and Parkway West high schools for 7 p.m. on Thursday night, May 27, at Roberts Gym at Webster Groves High School, 100 E. Selma Ave. Attendance to the game is limited, and already sold out, but the game will be live streamed and available to watch on Prepcasts at https://team1sports.com/prepcasts/.