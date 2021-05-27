Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Webster Groves, MO

Times Now Set For Webster Groves & Kirkwood High Boys Volleyball State Championship Games Thursday Night

By Times Staff
timesnewspapers.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time is now set for the Missouri State Boys Volleyball Class 3 Championship match between Webster Groves and Parkway West high schools for 7 p.m. on Thursday night, May 27, at Roberts Gym at Webster Groves High School, 100 E. Selma Ave. Attendance to the game is limited, and already sold out, but the game will be live streamed and available to watch on Prepcasts at https://team1sports.com/prepcasts/.

www.timesnewspapers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webster Groves, MO
Sports
Kirkwood, MO
Sports
City
Webster Groves, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Kirkwood, MO
Education
City
Kirkwood, MO
Webster Groves, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Time#State Schools#Record Time#Sluh#Fort Zumwalt South#The Game#Parkway West#This Week#Zumwalt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related