Paul “Smilin Paul, Friend of All” Meyer
Meyer, Paul, “Smilin Paul, Friend of All.” Paul H. Meyer, 89, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Rose M. Meyer of 59 years; dear father of Julie (Peter) Lakey, Steve Meyer, Jean (Scott) Tyson, Janet Schafer and Tom (Maryanne Henderson) Meyer; dear grandfather of Matthew, Jesse, Megan, Alison, Madison, Brittany, Peyton and Derek; dear great-grandfather of Sully, Riot, Priscilla and Nino; dear brother of Roberta Emmett; dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend.www.timesnewspapers.com