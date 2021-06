New Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Brian White spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since being acquired from New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, June 2. “I’m coming and competing for a spot to play a lot,” said White. “With the international breaks this summer, there are going to be a lot of opportunities to fight for a position, to be in the starting team, and to get a lot of minutes. I’m really excited for that opportunity and I’m really going to work hard to earn my spot on the field.”