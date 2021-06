The founder of the South Brunswick High School Surf Dreams Club is graduating high school and, perhaps a little ironically, leaving the surf behind to follow her dreams. Oak Island’s Sophia Ordonez began the club as a local chapter supporting the Surf Dreams Foundation, based in Myrtle Beach, and is now on her way to pursue an Elementary education degree at Appalachian State, far from the roar fo the surf she’s grown up loving. But her experience with the Surf Dreams club and its outreach to educate youth in both surfing and ocean safety helped to set her on this path.