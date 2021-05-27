NASCAR Xfinity series stops at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for June 4-5 event

Tennis-My body said ‘No’, says French Open runner-up Pavlyuchenkova. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came close to claiming a maiden Grand Slam title in her 52nd appearance in the main draw of a major, but after Saturday’s French Open final she said she was ultimately betrayed by her own body. She fought throughout but bowed out with a 6-1 2-6 6-4 defeat as her Czech opponent, Barbora Krejcikova, won her first Grand Slam title. Actually in the third set during the Sabalenka match, I said to myself, ‘If I win this match, I’m going to cry’.