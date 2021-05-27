Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR Xfinity series stops at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for June 4-5 event

By From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Knox Pages
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON -- For the eighth time, the NASCAR Xfinity Series stops at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the B&L Transport 170 on Saturday, June 5. The future stars of NASCAR will battle fender-to-fender on track during NASCAR’s only national series stop in Ohio. This is the third of seven road courses on the NASCAR Xfinity Series season schedule. The ARCA Menards Series returns to Mid-Ohio for the first time since 1965 as the Friday, June 4 headliner in the Dawn 150.

www.knoxpages.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robby Gordon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Xfinity Series#Sports Car#Nascar Xfinity Series#B L#Arca#Indycar#Platforms And Classes#Sro#Comp#Midohio Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Fort Worth, TXmilwaukeesun.com

Kyle Busch wins in NASCAR Xfinity Series for 99th time

Kyle Busch boosted his NASCAR record Xfinity Series win total with a 99th career victory in Saturday afternoon's Alsco Uniform 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Tex. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion held off veteran series regular Justin Allgaier by a mere .433-seconds in overtime to earn his second series win in as many races this year.
Tennis4state.news

NASCAR Xfinity Series take the green at Texas Motor Speedway

Tennis-My body said ‘No’, says French Open runner-up Pavlyuchenkova. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came close to claiming a maiden Grand Slam title in her 52nd appearance in the main draw of a major, but after Saturday’s French Open final she said she was ultimately betrayed by her own body. She fought throughout but bowed out with a 6-1 2-6 6-4 defeat as her Czech opponent, Barbora Krejcikova, won her first Grand Slam title. Actually in the third set during the Sabalenka match, I said to myself, ‘If I win this match, I’m going to cry’.
Denver, KYwxbc1043.com

Sports: Suns Sweep; Bucks Even Series; MLB; NASCAR All-Star Race

DENVER (AP) — The Phoenix Suns completed a four-game sweep with a 125-118 win over the Nuggets in Denver. The Suns’ starting guards carried the offense again, with Chris Paul delivering 37 points and seven assists. Devin Booker added 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to help the Suns advance to the NBA’s Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years.
Texas Statemrn.com

Xfinity Series set to take on Texas

Texas Motor Speedway has proven must-see TV for NASCAR Xfinity Series fans. The 1.5-mile high banks just hosted a pair of dramatic races in 2020 and now is poised to kick off its 2021 slate this weekend with Saturday afternoon‘s Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar‘s Scratch Kitchen (4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

ForeverLawn Dealers Team Up to Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports in NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

ForeverLawn, the leading synthetic turf provider, announces that three of their dealers are joining forces to sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller at this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. ForeverLawn Texas, ForeverLawn Tulsa, and ForeverLawn Central Texas are the three primary sponsors of the #0 Camaro, affectionately dubbed the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine by racing fans, which features the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme.
Springfield, MOspeedwaymedia.com

Andy’s Frozen Custard Announces Title Sponsorship of NASCAR Xfinity Race

The ‘Andy’s Frozen Custard 335’ to Take Place at Texas Motor Speedway October 16, 2021. Springfield, MO – June 12, 2021 –Race fans, raise your spoons! In celebration of Andy’s Frozen Custard’s 35th anniversary and as part of a multi-year agreement with Texas Motor Speedway, Andy’s™, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, today announced the title sponsorship of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race on October 16 at Texas Motor Speedway. The “Andy’s Frozen Custard 335,” is the first ever entitlement of a sanctioned NASCAR race for the 35-year-old company.
Motorsportsmorrowcountysentinel.com

Allmendinger tops at Mid-Ohio

A.J. Allmendinger took the checkered flag at the B&L Transport 170, hosted by Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on June 5. Allmendinger led 23 of the race’s 78 laps to claim first place and become the first two-time winner at Mid-Ohio since the NASCAR Xfinity series started running there in 2013.
MotorsportsJanesville Gazette

NASCAR Xfinity Schedule-Winners

Feb. 13 — Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 (Austin Cindric) Feb. 20 — Super Start Batteries 188 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly (Ty Gibbs) Feb. 27 — Contender Boats 250 (Myatt Snider) March 6 — Alsco Uniforms 300 (AJ Allmendinger) March 13 — Call 811 Before You Dig 200...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

HRE to Begin NASCAR Xfinity Series Effort at Nashville

Hattori Racing Enterprises announced today that the team will once again compete in select NASCAR Xfinity Series events this year beginning with this week's return to Nashville Superspeedway. Austin Hill will pilot the No. 61 Toyota Supra in all six of the team’s scheduled races. Longtime partner of team owner Shige Hattori and HRE, AISIN, will adorn the No. 61 for four events, including at Nashville on June 19th while Toyota Tsusho will continue their partnership for two NXS events and the June 26th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Hattori Racing Enterprises Returns To Xfinity Series

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Hattori Racing Enterprises officials announced Tuesday that the team will once again compete in select NASCAR Xfinity Series events this year beginning with this week’s return to Nashville Superspeedway. Austin Hill will pilot the No. 61 Toyota Supra in all six of the team’s scheduled races. Longtime...
Tennessee StateESPN

NASCAR-Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 Results

(Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 189 laps, 0 points. 2. (11) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 189, 50. 3. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 189, 48. 4. (22) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 189, 40. 5. (5) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 189, 36. 6. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 189, 40. 7. (6)...
MotorsportsKnox Pages

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to host 39th annual Vintage Grand Prix weekend

LEXINGTON -- The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is hosting the 39th Annual Vintage Grand Prix sanctioned by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association, the longest continuously-running spectator event at the track. The event will be June 25-27 on the 2.4-mile, 15-turn natural terrain permanent road course. Featuring both historic and modern...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

NASCAR Xfinity Rookie Standings

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Texas StatePosted by
Racing News

Texas Race Results: June 12, 2021 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity Series results from Texas Motor Speedway. Next up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes center stage in Fort Worth, Texas. The 1.5-mile of Texas Motor Speedway is set to host the Alsco Uniforms 250. View 2021 Texas race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Texas Menu: NASCAR. TV...