Rocky Bleier to be Grand Marshal for Myrtle Beach Military Appreciation Day Parade

We are proud to uphold and honor Myrtle Beach’s military history during Military Appreciation Day over Memorial Day Weekend. The Market Common sits on the site of what was the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, used during World War II, the Cold War, Vietnam Conflict and Desert Storm, as a training base for fighters and bombers. The streets are named for people who served at the base, and it is home to Warbird Park, an area with several fighter jets and a memorial to the Myrtle Beach service members.