Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

Rocky Bleier to be Grand Marshal for Myrtle Beach Military Appreciation Day Parade

By VisitMyrtleBeach SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are proud to uphold and honor Myrtle Beach’s military history during Military Appreciation Day over Memorial Day Weekend. The Market Common sits on the site of what was the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, used during World War II, the Cold War, Vietnam Conflict and Desert Storm, as a training base for fighters and bombers. The streets are named for people who served at the base, and it is home to Warbird Park, an area with several fighter jets and a memorial to the Myrtle Beach service members.

www.visitmyrtlebeach.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshal#Steelers Pittsburgh#Grand Marshal#Military Service#Memorial Day Weekend#Memorial Service#Myrtle Beach Military#U S Army Veteran#Notre Dame University#Pittsburgh Steelers#The U S Army#Market Common#Military Appreciation Day#Valor Memorial Garden#Warbird Park#Desert Storm#Farrow Parkway#Football#Air Force#Service Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
NFL
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Vietnam
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a handover ceremony with successor Naftali Bennett. The right-wing leader's record run in office ended on Sunday with parliament approving, by a razor-thin majority...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas judge tosses hospital workers' COVID-19 vaccine requirement lawsuit, says they can 'work somewhere else'

A federal judge in Texas has thrown out a lawsuit filed by 117 employees of Houston's Methodist Hospital system targeting its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. According to the ruling, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes of Houston said that lead plaintiff Jennifer Bridges' claims that vaccines are "experimental and dangerous" were "false" and "irrelevant." Hughes also said that COVID-19 vaccines being a condition of employment is not coercion, as Bridges and the other plaintiffs contended.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden prepares to confront Putin

President Biden ’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva this week marks the latest chapter in a highly adversarial relationship. Biden has always been blunt in his assessments of Putin, telling the Russian leader to his face a decade ago that he believes he has “no soul” and calling Putin a "killer" in a televised news interview earlier this year.
AnimalsPosted by
Fox News

Westminster dog show: Pekingese named Wasabi wins

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show Sunday night at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Wasabi came out on top of a finalist pack that also included a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed, and a West Highland white terrier.
TennisNBC News

Novak Djokovic wins French Open in dramatic comeback

Novak Djokovic won the French Open title after a thrilling match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, keeping tennis fans on the edge of their seat all the way through the end. Djokovic, ranked No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals going into the tournament, lost last year’s French Open against Rafael Nadal. He spoke to cameras in French on the court following his victory, calling his 19th Grand Slam "a dream."