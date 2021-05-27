Columbia Public Schools, local universities and colleges among organizations to lift mask requirements

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Several organizations including Mizzou and Columbia Public Schools will be lifting their mask requirements in the coming days.

According to a news release from the Columbia city manager's office, several establishments are changing their COVID-19 policies. Starting June 1, masks will no longer be required in city or county buildings. Both the city and county still advise people who are not vaccinated to wear masks. Masks will still be required on public transportation and at transportation hubs.

Columbia Public Schools will no longer require masks indoors or on buses starting June 4. People can still choose to wear masks. According to the news release, the district may change its policies if the COVID-19 case rates start to increase.

The rate of new cases over two weeks within CPS boundaries was at 111.7 in November. As of Wednesday, that number was 8.7.

Sara Humm with the Columbia/Boone County Health Department said Boone County has come a long way from where they were originally a couple of months ago when COVID-19 cases were at 200 a day.

"We are seeing anywhere from 15 to 10 cases a day give or take a few so we are in a much better place than we were," Humm said.

Michelle Baumstark the spokeswoman for CPS said because of the availability of vaccines in the community the school feels like it is in a good position to move forward with dropping the mask requirements.

Baumstark said if students are fully vaccinated they will not have to quarantine. CPS will continue to do contact tracing in the schools.

Baumstark said they will continue to encourage students to get vaccinated.

CPS in partnership with the Columbia/Boone County Health Department is continuing to offer vaccination clinics for students. Information on clinics is available on the district's website.

Abby Amann a CPS parent said she is looking forward to her kids no longer needing to wear masks.

"I said you know when you go to summer school you won't have to wear a mask are you excited? He smiled and said he's really excited and I have a daughter Nora who's going to kindergarten and I'm really excited she will hopefully never have to know school with a mask on now," Amann said.

Stephanie Flemming the Assistant Director at the MU News Bureau said MU is in agreement with the CDC guidelines and they are ready to drop the mask requirements.

"We're really encouraged by the low case numbers and high vaccination rates we continue to see in Boone County. In part to the way we've seen cases simply plunge on campus, and in the broader Columbia/Boone county community," Flemming said.

Kevin Fletcher the Communications specialist at Columbia College said they are ready to take this next step to get back to some sort of normal.

"We are happy for any step we can take to try to get back to normal and this is the next step," Fletcher.

Both Columbia College and MU say they will continue to monitor the case rates and if necessary they will take the appropriate actions to keep students safe.

"We are prepared to make whatever decisions we need to make as the data changes and we've always had that first and foremost the safety of our community," Fletcher said.

Mizzou will also change its policy on masks and social distancing starting June 1. The university will no longer require masks indoors. It will also no longer require Incident Command to approve campus events. The university is encouraging staff and students to get vaccinated.

Columbia College will make masks optional for vaccinated people also starting June 1.

Moberly Area Community College will change its policy June 15. Masks will not be required for vaccinated people. The college will arrange classrooms and public areas to maintain three feet of social distancing. Employees who are vaccinated will be allowed to attend in-person meetings and ride together in college vehicles.

"As community partners, we continue to recommend wearing masks and social distancing, especially for people who are not vaccinated. As we continue to lift restrictions, now is the time to provide updated guidance to our community," said Columbia Mayor Brian Treece. "With more people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, it will become safer for everyone to begin enjoying activities like school and community engagement in a more normal way.

The post Columbia Public Schools, local universities and colleges among organizations to lift mask requirements appeared first on ABC17NEWS .