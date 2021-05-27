Breaking Down the Barriers: How Companies Can Remove Biases in the Workplace
The water industry, like many others, is facing biases within their organizations causing a barrier that needs to be removed. Being biased is a tendency all humans possess of being in favor of or against one thing, individual, or group compared with another. Biases in the workplace are a huge barrier, preventing people from effectively working together and damaging the development of creative and innovative ideas.www.wqpmag.com