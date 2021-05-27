Silvana Gómez’s Undergraduate English Address
The morning of my first day of kindergarten, I woke up ready to take on the day. At five years old, this was the start of a new life, with new routines, new friends. A new me. After choosing the perfect first day of school outfit, I was out the door with a belly full of arepa con queso and a blue butterfly clip holding my wet hair. My little body exuded confidence on my way to school. Each stride more fierce than the last. I felt larger than life.