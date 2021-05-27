Silvana Gómez’s Undergraduate English Address

Good evening, everyone. Today I stand here in front of my 166 fellow classmates and soon to be Ledyard High School graduates. For the past four years, we’ve spent our days in classrooms learning about cellular respiration and the quadratic formula, writing essays, and trying to sight-read music. Sometimes I’m not sure that a lot of that information will carry any weight in the rest of our lives. However, no matter what facts or skills we take from high school, I think the most valuable thing we can take is our friendships and our memories.