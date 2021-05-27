Water Sensitive Cities: Building a Vision for our Water’s Future
As we begin to imagine a future beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments and public officials across North America and beyond are contemplating what a sustainable future for communities could look like. Since the onset of the pandemic, there has been growing interest in access to green open spaces and community liveability. At the same time, citizens are growing increasingly concerned over issues like climate change, the cost of living, and their prospects for employment.www.wqpmag.com