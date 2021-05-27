Cancel
Steven Roberts: Resisting the Democracts' 'Illusionist Caucus'

Joplin Globe
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe political world has been focusing on the serious splits in Republican ranks — and rightly so. Purging party members who won’t worship before the altar of Trumpism is an exercise in self-demolition. But the GOP’s fratricidal impulses distract attention from the widening fissures that divide the Democrats, especially as...

From far-left to Democratic filibuster defender: Who is Kyrsten Sinema?

Since being elected to the Senate in 2018, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has drawn as much attention for her eye-catching outfits and hairdos as her politics. But as one of the architects of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal announced by President Biden Thursday — as well as one of two moderate Democrats publicly committed to preserving the Senate’s legislative filibuster — the Arizona Democrat has made clear she’s not to be taken lightly or underestimated.
The Democrats Are Already Losing the Next Election

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell knew that winning reelection in her swingy Florida district would be difficult. But it wasn’t until one night in February last year that the 50-year-old Democratic representative started to worry. That was the evening when then-presidential-candidate Bernie Sanders, in a 60 Minutes interview, showered praise on Cuba’s literacy programs under the Castro regime. “Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” the senator asked Anderson Cooper. Watching at home, Mucarsel-Powell was aghast. “How ignorant can you be?” she remembers thinking. “It was a complete insult to the Cuban diaspora that had fled that country.” Right away, she condemned Sanders’s remarks, but in her South Florida district, which is home to thousands of Cuban and other Latin American immigrants, the damage had been done. Republicans used Sanders’s comments to raise money for her opponent, Carlos Gimenez, and to paint Mucarsel-Powell as an ally of the “Castro-loving socialist.” She lost her reelection bid by three points.
Democrats' narrow chance to retain control after 2022

The assumption among most politicians — and bettors — is that Republicans will win control of the House next year, perhaps the Senate too. It's reflected in the Democrats’ rushing to get anything done in this Congress, worried it's the last chance, and pressuring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down so they can tap a replacement. Republicans mainly want to thwart Joe Biden and not antagonize Donald Trump . Most even opposed a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.
Democrats fear they are running out of time on Biden agenda

The long hot summer is shrinking fast for Democrats eyeing a series of big legislative wins this year. Democrats are hoping to move a number of President Biden ’s chief policy priorities — including an enormous infrastructure package, new voting rights protections and an overhaul of federal policing practices — before next year, when the campaign season heats up and legislative prospects are sure to cool down.
Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.
Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill

In a move that caught even supportive lawmakers by surprise, the Ohio House on Thursday quickly amended a sweeping, anti-vaccination provision into an unrelated piece of legislation and passed it. The legislation prohibits a public or private entity from: The House passed the legislation after more than 600,000 Americans — including more than 20,000 Ohioans […] The post Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Democrats need a day of atonement

With the creation of June 19th (“Juneteenth”) as a federal holiday, Democrats have one more claim to be the party of civil rights and equal opportunity for African Americans, though most Republicans also voted for the holiday. From Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 to the mid-20th century, members of...
Republicans launch Conservative Climate Caucus

House Republicans Wednesday launched the Conservative Climate Caucus. The caucus includes more than 50 representatives from every committee with jurisdiction over climate policy and various ranking members. Utah Representative John Curtis chairs the caucus, stating, “We do care about climate – and we already have solutions and plan to find...
Teacher goes viral for lamenting she can't teach critical race theory but is required to say Pledge of Allegiance

An Iowa teacher has gone viral after posting a series of TikTok videos where she slammed the state’s recent ban on teaching critical race theory. “My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors across the country have put into place, such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School, said in one of the videos.