Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

PODCAST - The Hoffman Happy Hour - Universal Studios: Is Florida Better Than Hollywood?

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this exclusive podcast, Ari and Big Mike debate and discuss the differences between the two Universal Studios theme parks. Make America Florida? Is Ari's "man-crush" Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential mix?

kvi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Universal Studios#Happy Hour#Theme Parks#Big Mike#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Podcast
Related
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Temperature Checks Removed From Universal Studios Hollywood

As we reported May 25, Universal Studios Hollywood has ended its use of temperature checks. We visited Universal today to take a look at the previous temperature check location. In June 2020, guests would stage in this area before having their temperature checked. The area had temporary fencing to queue...
Orlando, FLallears.net

NEWS: Universal Studios Hollywood Updates Its Face Mask Policy

Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood will both finally be welcoming back out-of-state guests to the parks once again. When we visited Universal Studios Hollywood recently, we saw various health and safety precautions put in place. And, now there’s another update for guests who plan on returning to the park soon!
LifestyleInside the Magic

Universal Studios Hollywood Brings Back Top Annual Pass!

Universal Studios Hollywood has brought back another Annual Pass to its offerings that Guests can purchase. The Universal Hollywood website now lists the Platinum Pass, in addition to its California Neighbor Annual Pass, Silver Annual Pass, and Gold Annual Pass. The Platinum Annual Pass comes at the incredibly affordable rate...
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Select Face Masks Now Buy One, Get One Free at Universal Studios Hollywood

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. California is lifting mask mandates for fully vaccinated individuals beginning June 15. While Universal Studios Hollywood has yet to announce changes to the mask policy, it has decided to try to reduce its mask inventory. Select face masks are now on a buy one, get one free sale at Universal Studios Hollywood.
TV & Videoskvi.com

LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, June 22 --4pm hour

4 PM Topics: The Evergreen State - Study says Washington is the 7th Most Fun State in the U.S.; Puget Sound Energy shows how salmon can prosper in a river blocked by hydroelectric dams // The Left Coast - Portland takes out full page ad in The New York Times after year of riots // GUEST: Alex Clark. She's the host of the all-new daily show “POPlitics” from Turning Point USA where she covers entertainment news and “pop culture without the propaganda” with a bonus of wit and humor all through a refreshingly right-of-center lens, and she joins Ari to discuss Critical Race Theory // The Rona - Fauci doubles down on claim that attacking him is an attack on science; Palestinian Authority Rejects Israel’s Offer Of A Million Vaccine Doses. Other Countries Are Already Asking For Them, Report Says; Disney accused of tailoring offerings to wealthy families, pricing out loyal customers after COVID closures.
Lifestylemovin925.com

Phone Tap PODCAST: Happy Jalapeno Day

Today’s Phone Tap victim is going to get the BEST customer service they’ve ever had. In fact, we’re going to be so good & helpful it’s going to be borderline annoying. Happy Jalapeño Day!
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Halloween Horror Nights 30 Jack the Clown T-Shirt Pops Up at Universal Studios Florida

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. In case you didn’t hear, Jack. Is. Back. The master of scare-imones, Jack the Clown, will be the star of Halloween Horror Nights 30 later this year at Universal Studios Florida. But if you want an early dose of fear, you can show off your status as one of Jack’s Maniacs with a brand new t-shirt available in the park.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

New Cage Now Covers Part of Popular Universal Ride Queue

Jurassic World VelicoCoaster may be one of the most popular rides to ever open at the Universal Orlando Resort. Even before its official opening on June 10, Guests getting a preview of the attraction waited well over an hour to experience the new roller coaster. Guests who had to wait until June 10 had an absolutely insane wait time of 6 hours.
LifestyleOrlando Sentinel

Disney World at 50: The Epcot mime speaks

Imagine this on your business card: “Bubble Nicolas, Epcot mime.” In the ’90s, Walt Disney World visitors could encounter the silent character, who made dramatic entrances into the France pavilion by walking inside a plastic sphere before emerging for interactions with curious people. “It’s basically a little storyline,” remembers Nicolas...