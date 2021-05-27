PODCAST - The Hoffman Happy Hour - Universal Studios: Is Florida Better Than Hollywood?

4 PM Topics: The Evergreen State - Study says Washington is the 7th Most Fun State in the U.S.; Puget Sound Energy shows how salmon can prosper in a river blocked by hydroelectric dams // The Left Coast - Portland takes out full page ad in The New York Times after year of riots // GUEST: Alex Clark. She's the host of the all-new daily show “POPlitics” from Turning Point USA where she covers entertainment news and “pop culture without the propaganda” with a bonus of wit and humor all through a refreshingly right-of-center lens, and she joins Ari to discuss Critical Race Theory // The Rona - Fauci doubles down on claim that attacking him is an attack on science; Palestinian Authority Rejects Israel’s Offer Of A Million Vaccine Doses. Other Countries Are Already Asking For Them, Report Says; Disney accused of tailoring offerings to wealthy families, pricing out loyal customers after COVID closures.