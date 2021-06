DOUGLAS, AZ -- The desert is hot and a half dozen dust devils surround us as we travel from Tucson to Douglas, AZ. As you might expect, it has not rained recently. Charlotte and I are accompanying Sister Joyce Blum FSPA, back to a location she served in the early 2000s. As you might also expect things are not quite the same today in this border community across from Agua Prieta, Mexico, as when she served here...."