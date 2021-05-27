Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Introducing: Jad Fair & Kramer’s “I’ll Give You the Moon”

By From the Editors
talkhouse.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo I sent a barrelful of song titles to Jad for The History of Crying, so he could write lyrics for this brand new LP we were making together — our first in 20 years. “I’ll Give You the Moon” was the third title I sent, and it was weighing heavily on me at that moment, heavier than all the others. The whole notion of it, of what it takes — people refuse to just believe in love. They need to be convinced. And then they still just refuse to believe it. That was really bugging me.

www.talkhouse.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Measles#Title I#Song Lyrics#Jad Fair Kramer#Love#Song Titles#Brand#Crying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicboxden.com

Canibus i'll buss'em you punishin'em

Song was insane when it came out Bis & Ra, anybody who was getting bars from Ra at any time period ment a milestone in their career, only thing about this track that was subpar was the beat, it sounded a bit corny, like some basic dude name bob the beat guy made it, crazy thing was it was produced by Clue & Duro.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Pitchfork

This Time I’ll Be of Use

Indianapolis rappers Sirius Blvck and Oreo Jones, and producer David Moose Adamson have been orbiting each other for years. Before uniting as 81355 (pronounced “bless”) on Justin Vernon and the Dessner brother’s 37d03d label, the group members were in regular contact through features, shows, and the general closeness of the Naptown music community. Blvck and Jones, in fact, amassed enough recordings to release a joint album, unconcerned., at the tail end of 2020. This shared history is the foundation of This Time I’ll Be of Use, a record that brims with easy fusion and harmony.
SoccerFremont Tribune

Jana Kramer gives 'Soccer Mom Madam' a spin

Jana Kramer loves doing holiday movies but couldn’t resist when producers offered her the lead in “Soccer Mom Madam.”. “The script is so amazing,” the country singer admits. “It’s fun and it’s sassy and there’s depth to it. There’s something about really going there – vulnerably and emotionally. It’s why I love acting so much.”
Musicchapelboro.com

The Music in My Head: I’ll Take You Where the Music’s Playing

I’ve had this old Drifters’ song running through my mind for the last couple of weeks. It’s in my head when I first wake up in the morning, and returns at various times throughout the day. I find myself singing, “I’ll take you where the music’s playing, baby. Take you where the lights are dim. Take you where the music’s playing, baby. Little by little, I’m gonna help you forget about him.” At the same time, I’ve been struggling to come up with a theme for my next music column, and suddenly, it came to me! Maybe that’s what I should write about! Going where the music’s playing. In my mind, it’s guaranteed to make you feel better! So here we go!
Religionhiawathaworldonline.com

It’s my tongue I’ll wag it if I want to

Like everybody else, I have my share of trouble. It’s not that I want to get into trouble, but trouble always seems to be somewhere near where I am at the time. I regret that time when I was first introduced to trouble. This tongue of mine has been the...
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Hear Van Morrison and Eric Clapton on Revamped Song ‘The Rebels’

Van Morrison and Eric Clapton have teamed for a new song, "The Rebels," a revamped version of "Where Have all the Rebels Gone?" from the former's recent solo LP. The duo — credited as Slowhand & Van — adds a gritty blues-rock spin to the track, with Clapton singing lead and adding various lead guitar licks. "Where have all the rebels gone? / Hidin' behind computer screens," he belts, with Morrison contributing harmonies throughout.
CelebritiesBillboard

Here Are the Shiniest Reactions to Lorde's 'Solar Power' Single & Music Video

Lorde's fans are soaking up every last drop of her comeback single "Solar Power" and its summery music video. For Billboard's song review, Jason Lipshutz writes that "Solar Power" shows Lorde's "newfound euphoria, first in an intimate acoustic format, then in a swaying sing-along when the drums kick in with a minute to spare." Lorde told Apple Music's Zane Lowe following the song's Thursday release about its inspiration -- Primal Scream's 1990 song "Loaded," and not George Michael's "Freedom! '90" as fans had speculated. But once they heard Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo sing background vocals on Lorde's track, fans felt like they were hearing Lana, Anna and Fontana singing "Stupid Cupid" on the beach during the 2001 coming-of-age flick The Princess Diaries.
Baltimore, MDfloodmagazine.com

Angel Du$t Drops Surprise EP “Bigger House,” Shares “Love Is the Greatest” Video

Earlier this year Baltimore, Maryland’s Angel Du$t teamed up with Panda Bear and Lunice for remixes of their new single “Never Ending Game.” Both renditions were unexpected collaborations that further prove why the punk band is one to watch. Now they’ve returned with more exciting releases, including a surprise EP Bigger House, a follow-up to their 2020 EP Lil House which features two new tracks “Love Is the Greatest” (on which Angel Du$t collaborated with LA based producer/musician Shlohmo) and “All the Way Dumb.” They’ve also unveiled a Shayna The Monkey-starring music video for “Love Is the Greatest.”
RelationshipsThought Catalog

I’ll Always Run Back To You

My single wish would be to just be better. My mental health, physical health, personality, to become fearless in a way. If I were better, I could communicate correctly. Only if I were better. I thought I had a grip on things. The way my life was starting to go, I thought I had a grasp on reality. Knowing myself was one of the most important things. I’ve always fought to stay true to myself. I never needed anyone.
TV SeriesThe Hollywood Gossip

Natalie Mordovtseva Accused of Trashing Mike's House, Being a Total Slob

The back-and-forth conflict between Natalie Mordovtseva and mother-in-law Trish has flared this season. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have been picking sides, and some are still unsure. But it seems that all of the people in Mike Youngquist's life are united on one subject:. They simply do not...
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Victoria 3 won’t sugar-coat colonialism, but it’ll give you the chance to resist it

There’s an inherent awkwardness in historical strategy games as entertainment, which is just how much of history is made up of stacked atrocities. Abstraction can do a lot to sidestep this, of course: many games feature real historical cultures, but pit them against each other in virtual petri dishes which might as well be fantasy worlds. Time, also, has a strange capacity to dilute grimness – whether rightly or wrongly, the more ancient a game’s setting, the more carefree we tend to be about burning farming settlements to the ground for the sake of expansion.
imgflip.com

I'll remember not to do that

Why is this an idiot card? Sounds like good laws. Wish we have them here. I guess you're one of those who drives around with loud music wearing your jeans under your butt?. Oh, I don't think so, buddy. If I have a W.A.S.P. album in my car's CD player, the whole neighborhood's gonna know.
FestivalPosted by
Variety

Going to Festivals Again? Here’s Everything You’ll Need

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After a year with no live music, festivals are finally opening their doors...
Makeupreviewed.com

I tested Zara’s refillable makeup—here’s what I’ll be going back for

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When most people think of Zara, they imagine racks of fashionable European clothes, shoes, and accessories. Rarely do most, myself included, associate Zara with beauty products. But the brand teamed up with well-known British makeup artist and beauty consultant Diane Kendal to launch its first-ever makeup line, aptly named Zara Beauty.
Theater & DancePopMatters

PM Picks: The Best New Songs – 11 June 2021

Hear all of this music on the PM Picks Spotify playlist. Butterfly Ali‘s recent single “Testimony” blew our socks off, as it featured a hot take on upbeat soul music blended with gospel elements that had us singing to the heavens. Butterfly Ali is really that good. While he uses elements of traditional soul, his music is so full of vibrancy, passion, and positivity that he creates a thoroughly modern sound. Ali is releasing his new EP, Preacher’s Child, today along with the new single, “Ain’t Ready for Me”. In between those tracks, Ali shared “Truth Is”, a mellower, slow-burn number that shows him to be at ease in a range of R&B styles.
Musicmxdwn.com

Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardomone Release Debut Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe Single “Dark Mark Theme”

Former member of hardcore band Icarus Line Joe Cardomone and Screaming Trees’ Mark Lanegan have teamed up together and released two new tracks, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan. The tracks, one entitled, “Dark Mark Theme” and the other, “Skeleton Joe Manifesto” were both released on their Soundcloud, Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe. The pair also have plans to release their collaborative album.