Introducing: Jad Fair & Kramer’s “I’ll Give You the Moon”
So I sent a barrelful of song titles to Jad for The History of Crying, so he could write lyrics for this brand new LP we were making together — our first in 20 years. “I’ll Give You the Moon” was the third title I sent, and it was weighing heavily on me at that moment, heavier than all the others. The whole notion of it, of what it takes — people refuse to just believe in love. They need to be convinced. And then they still just refuse to believe it. That was really bugging me.www.talkhouse.com