Chris Gethard Talks with Jeff Rosenstock on the Talkhouse Podcast

By From the Editors
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Gethard is a comedian whose stories are often so serious and touching that they make people cry, and Jeff Rosenstock writes and sings heartfelt songs that are also witty and funny enough to make you laugh. So it’s no wonder that these two are friends and comrades in arms: From practically the moment they met, they could tell they were on the same page.

Chris Gethard's New Special Is an Ode to DIY

There aren’t many comedy specials that dangle the main character—or anyone—in front of a live alligator. But in Chris Gethard: Half My Life, that’s exactly what happens. It’s a decidedly punk ending to the special released on June 1 by the 41-year-old New Jersey native, who credits the musical genre for his scrappy style and approach to his work.
Chris Gethard: Half My Life review – arresting snapshots of a standup

Chris Gethard’s new film opens with the 40-year-old performing at 9am to a pancake-guzzling audience in Buffalo, New York. Truly, the life of a touring standup is not all glamour. That’s partly the point that Half My Life is making: it finds the New Jersey man revisiting a handful of his favourite venues, ruminating on life as a mid-career comedian, and pining for his wife and baby son back home. Between the scenes of this diary-cum-documentary, footage is spliced from the shows on the tour.
Meghan Trainor Talks with VINCINT on the Talkhouse Podcast

Meghan Trainor burst into the public consciousness with her 2014 hit “All About That Bass,” which was accompanied by a triple-platinum album and loads of subsequent success. Two more albums followed, as did judging roles on the British version of The Voice, and perhaps more important to this conversation, a singing competition called The Four, where she was on a panel with Sean Combs and DJ Khaled. That show is where Trainor first encountered the spectacular singing voice of VINCINT, who wowed her and the other judges with his incredible stylistic range, culminating in a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” that was all around the internet a couple of years ago. VINCINT has since released a bunch of songs, and he’s finally ready to drop a proper debut album: There Will Be Tears is packed with what sound like future hits, and includes guest spots from Tegan and Sara, Parson James, Qveen Herby, and more.
Podcasting

This podcast is dedicated to discussing the best narrative journalism with the reporters who write it. The goal is to understand how this work comes about, including the reporting and the writing process. Journalists have discussed everything from how they find story ideas to how they approach potential sources to how they develop story structure.
Podcast 359: PRO TALK With Engineer Paul Torcellini, Part 2

Follow the Fine Homebuilding Podcast on your favorite app. Subscribe now and don’t miss an episode:. The Fine Homebuilding podcast is recording a second weekly podcast focusing on the issues facing contractors and professional tradespeople. ) In the second half of this Pro Talk Podcast, Patrick and Paul talk about home efficiency, moving to a renewable-energy utility grid, and how Paul built a net-zero house for his family. See part 1 here.
Press Pass Podcast: News People Talking About News

Episode 43: It's all about the news section this week as Night Editor Ben Rowe and Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio welcome back Staff Writers Cara Chapman and McKenzie Delisle to the recording studios. For the first time in months, the Press-Republican newsroom has nobody working remote, and we are happy to have everyone back.
Podcast: Collector Tim Kang Talks About His Love of NFTs

Tim Kang started his career as a software engineer for Deutsche Bank and invested a year of savings in Ethereum in early 2016, and let’s just say it’s paying off. The North Carolina native, who is known online as “illestrater,” is now a digital art collector and purchased works by Murat Pak and Beeple before all the recent auction sales and press coverage propelled them into the spotlight.
Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) Talks with Rostam on the Talkhouse Podcast

Today’s Talkhouse podcast started with a little bit of serendipity in the form of album release dates: Both of our guests, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast and producer/musician/former Vampire Weekend guy Rostam, have excellent records coming out on June 4. They’re also fans of each other’s work, so we figured it made plenty of sense to put them together.
Podcast: Mikayla Parton Talks About Her Breakthrough Season

Mikayla Parton was one of 2020’s breakthrough riders. Mikayla made waves with a 5th place at World Champs which she backed up with two top 10s in Maribor, before sustaining a nasty concussion at the final round in Lousa. Mikalya is a late comer to mountain bikes, so we find out how she’s progressed so fast. Mikayla is super driven and her results really show what you can do when you combine hard work and talent. So sit back, hit play and give this episode with Mikayla Parton a listen.
Back Talk (an It's Movie Time podcast) A Quiet Place Part II

John and Mindy like the scares in this fine horror sequel. Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
‘Listen To My Art’ Podcast Ep. 39: Tito and Tim Talk Castlevania

If you enjoyed this episode be sure to check out our previous show with Juni Ba. ‘Sweet Tooth’ Executive Producer Jim Mickle To Direct ‘God Country’ Feature Adaptation →. Tito W. James. Tito W. James is a journalist writing for Comicon.com with a focus is on highlighting high quality independent...
Owen Wilson & Michael Peña Cast In Superhero Film From Thor: Ragnarok Writer

Owen Wilson and Michael Peña will star in a superhero film from Paramount titled Secret Headquarters. Peña is known for roles in titles such as the Ant-Man series, American Hustle, and Crash, and can most recently be seen in the animated Tom & Jerry film. Wilson has acted in comedies such as Wedding Crashers and Wes Anderson films but is currently in the spotlight again for starring as Mobius M. Mobius in Disney+'s Loki TV show.
Emily Ratajkowski criticizes Judd Apatow movie to pal Amy Schumer

While speaking with Amy Schumer for the Tribeca Film Festival, Emily Ratajkowski criticized “This is 40” — a movie directed by Schumer’s mentor, Judd Apatow. Specifically, she decried the character Desi, played by Megan Fox, who works in a boutique but is an escort on the side. “So that movie...