County to field its first American Legion softball team

Post 50 softball players practice Monday May 24 at Scotland High School ahead of the American Legion season opener on June 1. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — This summer marks a historic occasion for Scotland County sports.

For the first time, as part of American Legion Post 50, the county will field a team to play in the North Carolina American Legion Lady Fastpitch Softball League.

“Post 50 has always had pretty stout baseball teams, historically speaking,” said Post 50 softball coach Neil Smith. “This is the first year we’ve been able to bring softball under the Legion umbrella for a summer league to bring together all of our players within the community, regardless of school.”

They first looked at creating a team in 2019, according to Smith, but despite having enough interested players, they weren’t able to make it come to fruition because the region didn’t yet have enough teams within reasonable driving distance for a division. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 American Legion season.

Now, Post 50 has four other teams in its division all within about an hour’s drive — Robeson County Post 5, Cumberland County Post 32, Montgomery County Post 159 and Hoke County Post 20.

“This is the first year we’ve able to really focus in and put stuff together once the school season was done,” Smith said.

American Legion softball is relatively new in North Carolina in its own right, having only been formed in 2017.

The inaugural league featured 11 teams in a provisional season to test the league’s viability, then in 2018 it grew to 20 teams representing 18 counties. By 2019, the league had grown to 60 teams across the state, before the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

American Legion has a strict residency requirement for players in that they have to be residents of the city or county they are playing for. All of Post 50’s players are Scotland County residents that attend Scotland High School, Scotland Christian Academy, Christ the Cornerstone Academy and even Marlboro Academy, ranging from middle school-aged to rising high school seniors.

“It’s not a school thing, it’s a community thing,” Smith said. “As long as they live inside of Scotland County, they’re eligible to work out with us.”

However, most if not all the players on the team also play competitive travel softball during the summer all over the state. Smith estimates that four different travel softball teams are represented on the Post 50 squad.

The schedules for both Legion softball and travel softball have been set up to allow those players to play and participate in both competitions at the same time. Legion softball plays only on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the week, while travel teams play on the weekends.

“(American Legion’s) interest is not to compete with travel ball, but to give the community something to do over the summer,” Smith said. “It gives our local girls an opportunity to play together in a way that doesn’t interfere with travel ball.”

Smith said they will have to be wary of overuse issues with some players because with that schedule, some girls will be playing four games per week for Post 50 (two five-inning doubleheaders) and at least a couple additional games per week on the weekends with their respective travel teams.

To alleviate that, Smith said they won’t be having any practices during the season in order to give the players rest days in between game days. Also, Smith added that they’re “toying” with pitchers only throwing in three-inning rotations, and with a 22-player roster, there are plenty of players available.

“Our intent is not to overuse these girls, but it’s also an opportunity for the coaching staff that we’ve put together to be able to work with some of the younger girls to try to better the caliber of softball that we have throughout the community,” Smith said. “We’re really interested in getting them at-bats, getting them innings and just trying to expand their knowledge (of the game).”

Post 50’s home games will be played at the softball field at Scotland High School, and the team’s first game is June 1 at 6:30 p.m. with a five-inning doubleheader against Robeson Post 5.

Smith added that Kona Ice will be running the concession stand at games and will give a percentage of the proceeds back to the team. The gate fee for games will be $5 per person, which goes towards covering the cost of umpires for each game.

“We’re very blessed and thankful for Scotland County Schools giving us the opportunity to use the high school,” Smith said. “We’re also thankful to Jimmy Bennett and Post 50 for agreeing to sponsor and see this thing out to where we have this opportunity available for our kids.”