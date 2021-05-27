Cancel
Seattle, WA

Travel Is Back, Just in Time for Memorial Day

Cover picture for the articleThe idea of home took over our lives in 2020. It became not just a starting point but an entire universe—sometimes a prison or a refuge, but always the default. As Memorial Day weekend 2021 kicks off, the idea of leaving home for fun has become mainstream; it helps that the state department of health now explicitly allows travel for vaccinated persons. Leisure travel, it appears, is back, though we should all be prepared for a little re-entry shock.

