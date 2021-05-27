Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 Mortality Associated With Easily Measurable Signs of Health

By Killian Meara
contagionlive.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with hypoxemia or tachypnea had an overall greater mortality risk compared to those without them. A recent study conducted by investigators from the University of Washington School of Medicine has discovered that 2 easily measurable signs of health, respiration and blood-oxygen saturation, are predictive of a higher risk of mortality from COVID-19.

www.contagionlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Influenza#Viruses#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
KidsDaily Progress

Vital Signs: Your teen and the COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved in May for 12- to 16-year-olds in the United States, and Moderna’s is likely in June, giving hope that our children will have a more normal life next school year. Many of my patients are excited about this, and a number of teens I know...
Ontario, OHwbco.com

COVID-19 safety measures remain in effect at Avita Health System

BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – Avita Health System has announced their COVID-19 safety measures are still in effect, including masking, screening, and visitor restrictions. Earlier this week, the Ohio Department of Health lifted and rescinded several pandemic health orders, including the statewide mask mandate. While numerous requirements have been removed across the state, orders remain in effect for healthcare facilities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, persons in a healthcare setting should still go through a screening process, wear facemasks, and social distance regardless of their vaccination status.
Medical Sciencecontagionlive.com

Senolytic Therapies May Reduce COVID-19 Mortality in the Elderly

The therapy was associated with reduced mortality, cellular senescence and inflammatory markers. A recent preclinical study conducted by investigators from the University of Minnesota Medical School, in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic, has discovered that senolytic therapies significantly reduced mortality in older mice infected with a beta-coronavirus that is closely related to SARS-CoV-2.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Measuring the Success of the US COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign

It's Time to Invest in and Strengthen Immunization Information Systems. With the recent US Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, the United States has begun COVID-19 vaccine dissemination. The vaccination program is historic in its massive scope and complexity. It requires accurate, real-time estimates of vaccine coverage to assess progress toward achieving herd immunity. Under Operation Warp Speed, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has constructed a federal database, or "data lake," to monitor vaccine coverage nationwide and ensure that recipients receive both of the necessary doses. The data lake will be managed separately from existing state and local immunization information systems (IISs), which house vaccine data in all 50 states, five cities, the District of Columbia, and eight territories. In an open letter to the Director of the CDC in late 2020, four organizations representing immunization managers and public health officials expressed concerns about the plan to include vaccine recipients' personal identifier information in the data lake.[1] They also urged stronger coordination with IISs.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Associations of race/ethnicity and food insecurity with COVID-19 infection rates

What The Study Did: The findings of this observational study of the association of race/ethnicity with COVID-19 infection rates and the interaction of pre-COVID experiences of food insecurity suggest that the association varied over time and across racial/ethnic groups. Authors: Mare Sarr, Ph.D., of Pennsylvania State University in University Park,...
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID-19-induced Vascular Inflammation Behind Mortality Risk

COVID-19 infection is associated with a unique vascular inflammation 'signature' that, when present in at-risk individuals, increases the risk of in-hospital mortality around three-fold, shows an innovative data analysis of thousands of UK angiography patients. The results, presented at the British Cardiovascular Society 2021 Annual Conference on June 10, may...
Public Healthhealio.com

Mavrilimumab linked to 65% reduced risk for mortality, ventilation in severe COVID-19

Disclosures: Pupim L. LB0001. Mavrilimumab improves outcomes in phase 2 trial in non-mechanically-ventilated patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia and systemic hyperinflammation. Presented at EULAR 2021 Congress; June 2-6, 2021 (virtual meeting). Pupim reports being an employee of and shareholder in Kiniksa. You've successfully added to your alerts. You will receive...
Philadelphia, PAEurekAlert

Higher COVID-19 mortality among Black patients linked to unequal hospital quality

PHILADELPHIA-- The COVID-19 death rate for Black patients would be 10 percent lower if they had access to the same hospitals as white patients, a new study shows. Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and OptumLabs, part of UnitedHealth Group, analyzed data from tens of thousands of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and found that Black patients died at higher rates than white patients. But the study, published today in JAMA Network Open, determined that didn't have to be the case if more Black patients were able to get care at different hospitals.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Positron emission tomography can accurately measure effects of COVID-19 on the brain

The effects of COVID-19 on the brain can be accurately measured with positron emission tomography (PET), according to research presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2021 Annual Meeting. In the study, newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients, who required inpatient treatment and underwent PET brain scans, were...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Neighborhood disadvantage related to increased COVID-19 infections and mortality

New York City neighborhoods that had higher levels of socioeconomic disadvantage experienced more COVID-19 infections and deaths, according to Mount Sinai scientists who created a neighborhood-level COVID-19 inequity index. The index measured factors that fueled inequities in the residents' lives, such as employment and commuting patterns, population density of their...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Could urine tests predict kidney injury and mortality in COVID-19?

A team of scientists from the Columbia University, New York, has recently identified a potential biomarker to predict acute kidney injury in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. By analyzing urine samples of 444 COVID-19 patients, they have revealed that the urinary level of neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL) can be used to determine the severity and duration of acute kidney and tubular injuries, as well as to predict the risk of mortality in acute COVID-19 patients. The study is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server.