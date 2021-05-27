Cancel
Valdosta, GA

American Legion hosts Memorial Day events

Valdosta Daily Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA – The American Legion Post No. 13 invites the Valdosta community, including veterans groups, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, community groups and others to observe Memorial Day honors for the country's fallen military members. American Legion Post No. 13 members and area residents will place American flags on veterans' gravesites,...

www.valdostadailytimes.com
Lowndes County, GAValdosta Daily Times

LAMP'S Dedication Ceremony

The Lowndes Associated Ministries to People homeless shelter host a room dedication ceremony to honor the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation and the late Judge Vernita Bender after receiving a grant from the foundation.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Turner Center hosts PAAC meeting

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee holds its next monthly meeting, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20. The public meeting will be held in the Price-Campbell Gallery of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St., organizers said in a statement. "The purpose of PAAC...
Valdosta, GAvaldostatoday.com

Valdosta native lowers wing of an F/A-18F aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Quantavius Chachere, from Valdosta, Ga., lowers a wing of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 13, 2021, while conducting at-sea operations in support of flight operations above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). Navy, Air Force and Marine aircraft executed flight missions during NE21 demonstrating seamless, joint combat capabilities. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control, and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo Torres)
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Business Briefs

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosts an average of at least one ribbon-cutting ceremony per week. The Chamber Ambassadors and staff join together to celebrate and welcome new businesses to the community. Ribbon cuttings are a great kick off to a business’ beginnings in the Valdosta area. Dream...
Valdosta, GAPosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Learning Tree, an educational supply store at 281 Norman Drive, has become a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, said Andrea Batchelor, spokeswoman for U-Haul. The store will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes. – Jo Jo's Potato and Mac Shack opened Thursday, May 6,...