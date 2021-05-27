Cancel
BRDG Project Celebrates Female Artists in Three Exhibits

By Amy Norton
Denver Post
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConversation and awareness around gender, race, and other social issues have always been vital for personal and societal growth. In recent years, glaring inequalities have bubbled to the surface in tragic and volatile ways that can no longer be ignored by those who, in the past, may have felt less affected by these concerns. The BRDG project’s founders, Artists Michael Dowling and Brett Matarazzo, understand that their experience as white males has left them ill-equipped to be the advocates and allies they aim to be. To gain perspective about the experience of female artists in the art world, for instance, they are hosting all-female programming during June 2021 at the BRDG Project—1553 Platte St. Denver, Unit 100 (nestled under the Highland Bridge)— that will celebrate the strength, femininity, and creative brilliance of the exhibiting artists. The intent is to listen, engage and spark frank conversation.

