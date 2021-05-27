Cancel
Engineering

Technology predicts protein stability

Science Daily
 22 days ago

A cutting-edge digital tool that will make it cheaper, safer and faster for pharmaceutical companies to predict protein stability -- a vital step in the development of new medicines -- is being rolled out by scientists from the UK's University of Bath through their spin-out company, BLOC Labs. The tool,...

www.sciencedaily.com
#Protein Quality#Drugs#Protein Structure#University Of Bath#Bloc Labs#Mabs#Npl
HealthNews-Medical.net

Using AI technology to predict the risk of coronary heart disease

A new project using artificial intelligence technology could spell a medical breakthrough for people suffering from, or at risk of, coronary artery disease, the single leading cause of death in Australia. The approach being developed by researchers at The University of Western Australia could allow for more accurate diagnosis and...
Industrypv-magazine.com

Perovskite stability, and the effects of defects

Perovskite solar cells are well known for their high-efficiency potential and low-cost production. Solving the issues of long-term stability and sensitivity to moisture and other ambient atmosphere conditions, without hampering efficiency, will be a major step towards improving solar cell and module performance, and scientists have presented a wealth of different approaches to achieving this.
HealthMedCity News

Versant Ventures unveils new startup that stabilizes proteins to treat disease

One of the hottest areas of therapeutic research harnesses the part of a cell that breaks down old or damaged proteins, using it as a way of getting rid of the proteins that cause disease. But sometimes the opposite is needed. For some diseases, therapeutic benefit can come from having certain proteins stick around longer.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Notable Labs to Present at ASCO 2021 Highlighting Prediction Technology Platform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable Labs Inc., a leader in technology-powered life science with a proprietary platform for predicting patient outcomes and accelerating precision drug development, today announced top-line results from its clinical response prediction technology platform in a pediatric acute myeloid leukemia (AML) study to be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting to be held June 4-8. The data will be presented by Dr. Alexandra Stevens at Texas Children's Cancer Center and highlights the correlation of functional drug sensitivity screening using Notable's predictive technology platform with clinical outcomes of pediatric patients.
Sciencearxiv.org

DIPS-Plus: The Enhanced Database of Interacting Protein Structures for Interface Prediction

How and where proteins interface with one another can ultimately impact the proteins' functions along with a range of other biological processes. As such, precise computational methods for protein interface prediction (PIP) come highly sought after as they could yield significant advances in drug discovery and design as well as protein function analysis. However, the traditional benchmark dataset for this task, Docking Benchmark 5 (DB5), contains only a paltry 230 complexes for training, validating, and testing different machine learning algorithms. In this work, we expand on a dataset recently introduced for this task, the Database of Interacting Protein Structures (DIPS), to present DIPS-Plus, an enhanced, feature-rich dataset of 42,112 complexes for geometric deep learning of protein interfaces. The previous version of DIPS contains only the Cartesian coordinates and types of the atoms comprising a given protein complex, whereas DIPS-Plus now includes a plethora of new residue-level features including protrusion indices, half-sphere amino acid compositions, and new profile hidden Markov model (HMM)-based sequence features for each amino acid, giving researchers a large, well-curated feature bank for training protein interface prediction methods.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Correspondence on “Computational prediction of protein subdomain stability in MYBPC3 enables clinical risk stratification in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and enhances variant interpretation” by Thompson et al.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), the most common genetic disease of the myocardium, is a significant cause of adverse events ranging from thromboembolisms to arrhythmias, heart failure, and sudden cardiac death.1,2 The discovery that variants in genes coding for sarcomeric proteins cause HCM has been instrumental for the clinical management of affected families.2 For instance, the identification of a pathogenic gene variant in an HCM patient triggers cascade family genetic screening that can detect individuals at risk of developing the disease. However, the classification of variants according to their pathogenicity remains the main challenge of cardiovascular genetics in HCM. Indeed, the field is eagerly pursuing methods that can support variant interpretation in the absence of conclusive enrichment and cosegregation data.2 Missense variants in MYBPC3, the most frequently mutated gene in HCM, are a prime target of such new developments.
ScienceNature.com

DNCON2_Inter: predicting interchain contacts for homodimeric and homomultimeric protein complexes using multiple sequence alignments of monomers and deep learning

Deep learning methods that achieved great success in predicting intrachain residue-residue contacts have been applied to predict interchain contacts between proteins. However, these methods require multiple sequence alignments (MSAs) of a pair of interacting proteins (dimers) as input, which are often difficult to obtain because there are not many known protein complexes available to generate MSAs of sufficient depth for a pair of proteins. In recognizing that multiple sequence alignments of a monomer that forms homomultimers contain the co-evolutionary signals of both intrachain and interchain residue pairs in contact, we applied DNCON2 (a deep learning-based protein intrachain residue-residue contact predictor) to predict both intrachain and interchain contacts for homomultimers using multiple sequence alignment (MSA) and other co-evolutionary features of a single monomer followed by discrimination of interchain and intrachain contacts according to the tertiary structure of the monomer. We name this tool DNCON2_Inter. Allowing true-positive predictions within two residue shifts, the best average precision was obtained for the Top-L/10 predictions of 22.9% for homodimers and 17.0% for higher-order homomultimers. In some instances, especially where interchain contact densities are high, DNCON2_Inter predicted interchain contacts with 100% precision. We also developed Con_Complex, a complex structure reconstruction tool that uses predicted contacts to produce the structure of the complex. Using Con_Complex, we show that the predicted contacts can be used to accurately construct the structure of some complexes. Our experiment demonstrates that monomeric multiple sequence alignments can be used with deep learning to predict interchain contacts of homomeric proteins.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Predictive Analytics Market 2021 Future Challenges, Production, Demand Analysis And Outlook To 2029 : IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Accretive Technologies

This market research report added by Market.biz provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Predictive Analytics Market. Based on historic growth analysis and the current scenario of the Predictive Analytics marketplace, the report intends to offer actionable insights on Global Predictive Analytics market growth projections. The analyzed data in the report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate a deeper understanding of multiple aspects of the Global Predictive Analytics market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy. This Predictive Analytics market report covers all the factors such as CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several others with proper and authentic data. Also, with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment researchers and analysts offers accurate and verified information through the report.
ScienceScience Daily

Harmful protein waste in the muscle

An international team of researchers led by the University of Bonn (Germany) has identified the cause of a rare, severe muscle disease. According to these findings, a single spontaneously occurring mutation results in the muscle cells no longer being able to correctly break down defective proteins. As a result, the cells perish. The condition causes severe heart failure in children, accompanied by skeletal and respiratory muscle damage. Those affected rarely live beyond the age of 20. The study also highlights experimental approaches for potential treatment. Whether this hope will be fulfilled, however, will only become clear in a few years. The results are published in the journal Nature Communications.
ScienceNature.com

Critical assessment of coiled-coil predictions based on protein structure data

Coiled-coil regions were among the first protein motifs described structurally and theoretically. The simplicity of the motif promises that coiled-coil regions can be detected with reasonable accuracy and precision in any protein sequence. Here, we re-evaluated the most commonly used coiled-coil prediction tools with respect to the most comprehensive reference data set available, the entire Protein Data Bank, down to each amino acid and its secondary structure. Apart from the 30-fold difference in minimum and maximum number of coiled coils predicted the tools strongly vary in where they predict coiled-coil regions. Accordingly, there is a high number of false predictions and missed, true coiled-coil regions. The evaluation of the binary classification metrics in comparison with naïve coin-flip models and the calculation of the Matthews correlation coefficient, the most reliable performance metric for imbalanced data sets, suggests that the tested tools’ performance is close to random. This implicates that the tools’ predictions have only limited informative value. Coiled-coil predictions are often used to interpret biochemical data and are part of in-silico functional genome annotation. Our results indicate that these predictions should be treated very cautiously and need to be supported and validated by experimental evidence.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Protein Expression Technology Market comprehensive study by Key Players: NEB, Merck, Cytovance Biologics

The "Protein Expression Technology - Market Development Outlook " Study has been added to HTF MI repository. The study envisage detailed qualitative as well as quantitative market data insights and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage in the study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are NEB, Merck, Cytovance Biologics, EMD Millipore & Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Agricultureonpblog.com

Textured Soy Protein Market : Global Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation And Emerging Trends Of Outlook To 2028

The textured soy protein, also known as, textured vegetable protein are a rich source of protein with little to no fat content and no cholesterol. Textured soy proteins are generally made from soy flour derived from de-fatted soybean flakes. The ground flour is then extruded using water, heat, and pressure and finally cut and baked to add texture. TSP can also be made from soy protein concentrates or soy protein isolate. TSP is available in the form of chunks, slices, flakes, crumbles, and bits. TSP is 50% protein and an inexpensive source of dietary fiber and isoflavones. It is an ideal alternative for meat and dairy products as well. It is rich in healthy high quality protein and contains amino acids essential for growth. Soy protein may help reduce the risks for heart-diseases by increasing the flexibility of blood vessels by lowering blood cholesterol.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Fusion of artificial intelligence and nanopore technology enables rapid point-of-care COVID test

(Nanowerk News) A team of scientists headed by SANKEN (The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research) at Osaka University demonstrated that single virus particles passing through a nanopore could be accurately identified using machine learning (Nature Communications, "Combining machine learning and nanopore construction creates an artificial intelligence nanopore for coronavirus detection").
CancerEurekAlert

CSIC scientists propose a new strategy to regulate the cells communication network

Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) A study performed by researchers at the Institute for Advanced Chemistry of Catalonia (IQAC-CSIC) from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) in collaboration with Stony Brook University (USA) proposes a new strategy for the development of new drugs based on the inhibition of tyrosine kinase enzymes, molecules that activate and trigger many cellular processes. The results have been published in the Chemistry - A European Journal.
Engineeringuconn.edu

UConn Engineer Develops Lab-on-Paper SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic by CRISPR

Changchun Liu, associate professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, has invented an easy-to-use, affordable lab-on-paper diagnostic technology for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection. Liu recently published his findings on the effectiveness of his technology in “Lab on Chip,” a Royal Society of Chemistry journal. Liu has also...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

A comprehensive review on diagnostics of COVID-19

Clinical research on COVID-19 has boomed in the 18 months since the disease first appeared. Countless papers have looked at the topic from almost every possible angle, including methods of detection. For a new paper published in the journal Clinical Microbiology Reviews, a team of researchers led by Concordia engineers...