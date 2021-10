BUFORD — Buford used its stout defense and handily defeated Shiloh 37-0 in Region 8-AAAAAA football Friday night at Tom Riden Stadium. “I think we played really well tonight,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “We had a lot of distractions. Homecoming this week and the tragedy last week (when junior wrestler Aaron Kirkland died in a car wreck), our kids were all over the place. We worried about how they would handle all of this stuff and they handled it as good as they could.”

BUFORD, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO