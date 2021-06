As Israel’s coalition government assumes power, the future of children on both sides of the divide remains uncertain. On the Palestinian side, are the issues regarding the impact of exposure to traumatic events on children’s mental health and their development. Whereas on the Israeli side, the influence of political socialization on children solidifies their beliefs towards acceptance of the need for conflict that acts as an impediment to the peace-making process. This view has been further strengthened by the recent appeal by UNICEF to end the conflict that often targets children, either directly or indirectly. Due to the conflict, various rights under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child have been violated over the years on both sides.