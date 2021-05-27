EOPAC celebrates small gathering with food

PENDLETON — Members of the Eastern Oregon Philippine American Community finally were able to enjoy a get-together to celebrate a simple birthday party. The recent get-together was not the usual gathering with a big crowd, said Noemi Wiseman, EOPAC president. The pandemic, she said, really impacted the group’s monthly meetings and participation in community events. Wiseman said they make a conscious effort to utilize sanitation protocols to keep everyone safe and are looking forward to sharing in more celebrations in the future.