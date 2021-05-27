Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

EOPAC celebrates small gathering with food

By East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON — Members of the Eastern Oregon Philippine American Community finally were able to enjoy a get-together to celebrate a simple birthday party. The recent get-together was not the usual gathering with a big crowd, said Noemi Wiseman, EOPAC president. The pandemic, she said, really impacted the group’s monthly meetings and participation in community events. Wiseman said they make a conscious effort to utilize sanitation protocols to keep everyone safe and are looking forward to sharing in more celebrations in the future.

www.eastoregonian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eopac#Pendleton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22-1/2 years in murder of George Floyd

June 25 (Reuters) - A judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22-1/2 years in prison on Friday for the murder of George Floyd during an arrest in May 2020, video of which galvanized a national protest movement against racism. A jury found Chauvin, who is white, guilty...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

J&J reaches $230 mln opioid settlement with New York state

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) agreed to pay about $230 million to resolve claims it helped fuel an opioid crisis in New York, the state's attorney general said on Saturday. The agreement addresses claims brought by Attorney General Letitia James, and will remove Johnson &...
Miami, FLCNN

At least 159 missing after partial building collapse near Miami

Engineer raised concerns about structural damage at Surfside condominium in 2018 report. A structural field survey report completed nearly three years before the collapse of the Champlain Towers south condominium complex in Surfside raised concerns about structural damage to the concrete slab below the pool deck and “cracking and spalling” located in the parking garage.