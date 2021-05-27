Longhorns keep their tournament run alive, defeat Oklahoma 4-1

Douglas Hodo III strutted to the plate in the bottom of the third inning with the score tied 1-1 between the No. 1-seed Texas Longhorns and No. 5-seed Oklahoma Sooners. The redshirt freshman outfielder needed to spark a dormant Texas offense in an elimination game in a Big 12 Postseason Tournament elimination game, and he had a chance to do some damage with Longhorn infielder Mitchell Daly already at first base. Oklahoma pitcher Braden Carmichael threw a fastball, which Hodo swung at with vicious intent and hit far down the right side of the field. Hodo sprinted to second base for a double and freshman infielder Mitchel Daly came home to break the tie and give Texas a 2-1 lead.