Charlie Brown Memorial Field played host to a showdown of epic proportions when the Valley City Saints and Moorhead Mudcats. The story of the game was pitching: pitchers Jesse Johnson, for the Saints, and Ty Syverson, for the Mudcats, had a combined total of 35 strikeouts. Though both teams got opportunities to do some serious offensive damage, the only run for the game came in the 9th inning.